Ellie Thumann doesn’t stop surprising her followers with chic outfits for this fall.

The YouTuber has been traveling a lot lately. She had a very busy New York Fashion Week, and then she took a plane to Greece.

And from the look of things, she doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

Thumann recently posed with her sister Erin in matching outfits at what looked to be an airport parking lot with their suitcases.

The two wore an oversized white t-shirt with the words “Nashville 2022” and paired it with black leather shorts to show off their long and toned legs.

They continued this black leather moment by adding a cool jacket and a pair of cowboy boots with white stitching.

Then, they added a neutral color with a beige cowboy hat. Their blonde hair was curled. However, the YouTuber added a pair of black sunglasses.

Thumann posted a camera dump of her life recently and captioned it, “and so it begins.”

She also shared more pictures with her sister and her best friend and fellow YouTuber, Hannah Meloche.

In another picture, she could be seen posing with her sister wearing a white mini-dress that she layered with a black leather jacket.

She decided to add a fun pop of color by wearing a pair of really cool green cowboy boots, as well as hanging over her shoulder a Louis Vuitton mini backpack and letting the curled hair fall over her back.

Ellie Thumann wows in cozy fall outfits and colorful Beats headphones

The 21-year-old social media sensation was just in Ohio, and she gave her followers a lot of inspiration for their fall looks.

She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram. In one of them, she could be seen showing off her toned stomach wearing grey sweatpants and a black cropped sweater.

Thumann added some extra layers to protect herself from the elements by hanging a grey and plaid scarf from her neck and adorning her braided hair with a black beanie. She finished off this look by wearing a pair of nude Ugg boots.

In another photo, she put on even more layers by wearing a fluffy white jacket with a grey scarf, a liter grey Adidas beanie, and a colorful pair of Beats headphones.