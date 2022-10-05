Ellie Thumann shows off legs in leather shorts

Ellie Thumann looks gorgeous in a selfie. Pic credit: @elliethumann/Instagram

Ellie Thumann is a YouTuber mostly known for her fashion style and her fun vlogs that document her life.

She recently walked around the streets of New York City looking fresh and chic for a photoshoot.

Thumann put on a pair of black leather shorts that made her slim legs look a thousand miles long.

She continued with that leather moment by putting on a matching strapless top with a low-cut neckline.

Thumann layered a jacket on top with the front and back also made of leather, but the sleeves had a fun twist. They were made of very light blue puffy material that added some color to this black look.

Her blonde hair was styled in messy and loose waves, and she accessorized by wearing a few gold rings.

Ellie Thumann rocks a black leather jacket for NYC photoshoot

She sat on the edge of the street wearing a pair of black boots as she drank her coffee.

Thumann shared some pictures of this shot while in Manhattan with her 1.7 million followers. She captioned this post, “Proof that she does own a jacket! @revolve.”

Ellie Thumann attends New York Fashion Week with Hannah Meloche

Ellie Thumann, at only 20 years old, has managed to obtain an impressive 2.22 million subscribers on YouTube.

Most of her content is based on vlogs, a few “get ready with me,” or her having fun with friends like fellow YouTuber Hannah Meloche and the different trips they have taken together.

Most recently, she and Meloche attended events together during New York Fashion Week, giving their followers a lot of great content and iconic looks. Thumann didn’t hesitate to film their adventures to later post on her YouTube channel.

Her latest video was titled Reality of New York Fashion Week, where she gave a little insight into what it is like to attend events and runway shows during this fashionable time of the year.

During this time, she also attended the Daily Front Row awards looking like a total modern princess.

She wore a strapless white silk mini dress with a row of silver diamonds all around the top and a few more scattered across the rest of the dress.

Thumann added a little extra touch by wearing a pair of silk gloves that covered most of her arm, as well as a matching clutch and some high metallic heels.