Ellie Thumann shines in a shared selfie with her blonde hair in a messy bun and her light eyes dazzling. Pic credit: @elliethuman/Instagram

YouTuber Ellie Thumannn is currently traveling around the world and sharing the incredible destinations she has visited and outfits she has been seen wearing lately.

Thumann recently shared a photo dump of some of her favorite moments of her trips so far.

She was just in Greece, where she had dinner at a fancy-looking restaurant. For this particular day, she wore a gray strapless top and a matching mini skirt.

Thumann added an extra touch by putting a black leather jacket over her shoulders.

She accessorized this look with a couple of necklaces hanging from her neck, as well as adorning her bright blue manicure with some rings.

In another photo, she can be seen on the hotel balcony with gorgeous cotton candy skies behind her.

Ellie Thumann stuns in different outfits for a trip to Greece

For this chill day holiday look, she went braless and put on a grey tank top with some white shorts that showed off her long legs.

The YouTuber covered herself up by layering a white button-up shirt on top and accessorizing with a cowboy hat.

She posted several pictures on her Instagram. She is not too far away from hitting 2 million on the platform.

Thumann captioned this post, “for the rest of the year I am mentally here.”

Ellie Thumann visits Skopelos Island in a crop top and mini skirt

The 20-year-old social media personality seemed to enjoy herself as well as her outfits during this trip to Greece.

Thumann also posted some pictures while visiting Skopelos Island, located in the western Aegean Sea.

The YouTuber wore a chic and fresh denim crop top that gave the illusion of being a corset.

She definitely showed off her incredibly long legs and toned abs with this fit.

Next, she put on a colorful and flowy mini skirt with many patterns and textures.

She accessorized this look by hanging two necklaces from her neck as well as carrying her camera around. Unsurprisingly, she vlogged her fun time on the island for her 2.2 million followers on YouTube.

She finished off this look by wearing a bright white pair of cowboy boots that tied the whole outfit together.

