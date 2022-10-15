Ellie Golding looks beautiful in natural makeup smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Justin Ng/Landmark Media

English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding is mostly known for her incredible pop hits like Burn, On My Mind, and Love Me Like You Do.

Goulding recently attended this year’s Attitude Awards and was honored alongside Spice Girls’ Melanie Chisholm.

Every year this event celebrates the figures within the LGBTQ+ community and does an incredible act to raise money for the Attitude Magazine foundation.

The singer looked wonderful attending this event in two different outfits.

The first one was a gorgeous green and blue marbled dress with an open back and a low V-neck that adjusted perfectly to her curves.

She matched the color on her dress to the one on her eyelids and popped on a false lash that made her light brown eyes dazzle.

Ellie Goulding wows in colorful dress for red carpet

The rest of her makeup was very simple, yet her rosy cheeks and her nude lip made her look stylish and sophisticated.

The second look was a sheer black bodysuit that made Goulding look sexy and showed off her incredible physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This clothing piece had many gemstones of different colors glued all over. Underneath it, she put on some black underwear.

This event was hosted by singer Michelle Visage and presented at London’s Roundhouse. Goulding posted several pictures of this night to her Instagram and made sure to thank the team behind this look as well as the people involved in the event, thanking them for winning Ally of the Year.

Ellie Goulding talks about her new music

Goulding returned to music two years after her latest album, Brightest Blue, in 2020 by releasing an electric hit featuring Big Sean titled Easy Lover.

It is crazy to think that this song came to be five years ago, which is now a collaboration between Golding and talented singer and songwriter Julia Michaels, who has written for artists like Selena Gomez and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Greg Kurstin.

The British singer told Rolling Stone UK about this new release, “I think one of us [Michaels, Kurstin, or Goulding] was in a situation where there was this sort of toxicity in going back to the same person. Because you get this really passionate, temporary gratification of being with this person who makes you feel good in the moment. And then, the next day, you just feel awful.”

Watch the official video for Easy Lover by Ellie Goulding on YouTube.