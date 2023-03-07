Few people have dominated the fashion industry quite like Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima in the early 2000s.

And although Victoria’s Secret’s swimsuit dominance has ended, one of the company’s most famous models has left a mark on the era.

In 2005, famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth captured Adriana in stunning black-and-white images.

The images became available in print with the 2005-released book Victoria’s Secret Sexy Volume III: A Tribute to a Decade of Sexy Swimwear.

The photographer shared a few standout shots on social media on Monday to commemorate the beautiful shoot.

It appeared Adriana appreciated the memory because she also posted a picture of the shoot on her Instagram Stories.

Adriana Lima and Ellen von Unwerth remember a magical Victoria’s Secret moment

The first image, reposted on Adriana’s social media, showed the beautiful model rocking pigtails. She placed one finger on her lip and looked into the distance while wearing a bikini top. Adriana’s light eyes featured winged eyeliner for a striking appearance and coquettish energy.

The model rocked silver hoop earrings and a nude-colored manicure.

Adriana Lima remembered a gorgeous photoshoot with Ellen von Unwerth. Pic credit: @adrianalima/Instagram

The second shot saw Adriana lounging in a swimsuit with another retro pose. While Adriana wore pigtails in the first picture, she let her hair down in the second.

Adriana’s bikini was white with frilly detailing on the top, adding a feminine vibe to the fabulous ensemble. The bottoms also had a stringy design, tying at the hips with a neat bow.

In a caption accompanying the image, Ellen indicated that the shoot was one of her favorites.

Ellen wrote, “Throwback to shoot with one of my faves @adrianalima ❤️❤️.”

As Ellen revealed, the picture was a throwback from nearly two decades ago. A lot has changed since that moment, as Adriana has settled down and had children.

One thing has stayed the same, however, and that is Adriana’s passion for fitness.

Adriana Lima’s boxing workout

When it comes to staying in shape, Adriana has always shown a love for boxing as a form of exercise.

Adriana spoke with Coveteur about her exercise of choice, revealing the benefits of the high-paced cardio workout.

The model explained, “I’ve been doing it [boxing] for over 10 years and I always say that it’s a mind/body workout. You challenge your endurance, speed, and mental capabilities because it really takes so much energy.”

Adriana continued, “You push yourself out of your comfort zone and fight through feeling tired and in pain.”

She added, “I have been working out seven days a week for the show.”

The model also shared four exercises, revealing a circuit involving two-minute rounds for three repetitions.

Adriana has shown that she brings energy into the ring and on the catwalk.