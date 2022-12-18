Ellen Pompeo goes makeup-free for coffee run

Actress Ellen Pompeo arriving at the 9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ellen Pompeo was spotted as she stepped out makeup-free for a coffee run in Los Feliz.

The 53-year-old was pictured in a casual fit, wearing a green sweater and light blue denim jeans.

Her look was simple yet stylish as the actress accessorized with a black purse and had her nails freshly manicured.

Pompeo had her phone, car keys, and a cup of coffee as she was photographed getting her caffeine fix in the Los Angeles neighborhood.

The actress recently left her leading role as Meredith Grey in the long-running series Grey’s Anatomy after 17 years and 19 seasons.

She has won the People’s Choice Award numerous times over the last two decades and has picked up both a Satellite Award and a Screen Actors Guild award.

Ellen Pompeo steps out with a cup of coffee. Pic credit: Terma SL / BACKGRID

The actress thanked her fans directly on social media and hinted at a partial return to Grey’s Anatomy in the future.

Ellen Pompeo says she will be back on Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen isn’t completely done with Grey’s Anatomy and promised her fans that she would be back in a farewell message.

She is also an executive producer on the series, and last month she teased her return as Meredith despite her exit as a full-time cast member in the midseason finale episode.

In an Instagram post, Pompeo said she is “eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support” from her supporters after 19 seasons but added, “you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

Pompeo last appeared as a full cast member in February in the episode I’ll Follow the Sun.

She will remain an executive producer and provide voiceover narration for the rest of the season, which had its midseason finale last month.

Everything we know about Ellen Pompeo’s new show

Pompeo is set to star in a limited series in her first significant role since her Grey’s Anatomy exit. The yet-to-be-titled Hulu series will reportedly have eight episodes.

Variety reports that the series will follow a Midwestern couple who adopt an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. The couple, who have three biological children, begin to notice the young girl may be different than they initially believed.

The synopsis continues, “As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling into a battle that’s fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage.”

The outlet reports the upcoming series is inspired by real events, and Emmy Award-winning Mad Men writer Erin Levy is the showrunner and executive producer.