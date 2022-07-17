Ellen Pompeo, 52, stuns in white swimsuit on Sardinia trip

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is stunning in a white one-piece swimsuit while vacationing in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Ellen Pompeo and her family are currently on vacation in Sardinia, Italy, and it’s safe to say she’s defying age in a stunning white swimsuit as she enjoys the sunshine.

The Grey’s Anatomy star is 52 years old but she certainly doesn’t look it as she enjoys her family vacation on the Italian island.

Ellen and her family have been enjoying the amazing Sardinia weather for a few days now and this isn’t the first time she’s been spotted enjoying the sun and water during the international getaway.

Just a couple of days ago, the Grey’s actress set the internet ablaze when she was photographed enjoying some family time in the water while wearing a tiny white Dolce & Gabbana bikini in photos that can be seen here.

It’s clear that Ellen loves to stun in white as she’s now added a bit more fabric for her latest swimsuit look but still manages to turn heads with her incredible figure.

Also spotted on the family vacation are Ellen’s husband, Chris Ivery, and their three children.

Ellen Pompeo sizzles in white one-piece swimsuit

Ellen Pompeo looks absolutely stunning while enjoying her Italian vacation. Her white, one-piece swimsuit features thin straps and a moderately high cut, with same-color ribbing across her midriff to accentuate her waist.

Ellen Pompeo enjoys the sun and water during a family trip to Sardinia. Pic credit: FREZZA LA FATA – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

The Meredith Grey actress kept it casual with no makeup and wet hair that is slicked back and hanging freely down her back after a dip in the Mediterranean.

Ellen Pompeo teases Grey’s Anatomy without her

As Ellen Pompeo enjoys her time off with her family, Grey’s Anatomy fans can’t help but wonder if the show will go on without her.

Although Grey’s Anatomy received an early renewal for Season 19 and Ellen is on deck to return as Meredith Grey, there have been lingering questions about what might happen if she were to leave the show.

In May, she appeared on the red carpet for the 400th episode of the ABC hit. Entertainment Tonight asked about whether or not Grey’s Anatomy would continue on without her, should she choose to exit and she gave a surprising and rather cryptic answer.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Ellen told the outlet. “Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show.”

She finished, “It’s inspired so many generations of healthcare workers. So, I think for the young people, it’s a really good piece of content and we’re going to try to keep it going for the young people — not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me.”