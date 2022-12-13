Elle Macpherson takes a swim in black string bikini

Elle Macpherson showed off her famous figure as she went for a swim in a black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jim Pearson / Featureflash

Elle Macpherson is a household name these days after rising to fame in the 80s with a record 5 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers, leading to her nickname The Body.

The stunning model has not slowed down a bit, still showing off her sensational figure to her more than 661k Instagram followers in an array of skimpy bikinis.

Of course, in addition to that, she has several businesses which she founded, including Elle Macpherson Intimates and The Body, which is a skincare brand.

Over the weekend, the age-defying 58-year-old took a swim in a black string bikini, clearly living her best life as she smiled wide under a straw hat and black sunglasses.

Despite her body being mostly underwater, it was easy to see how toned and lithe her figure still is as she swam around and enjoyed the feeling of the refreshing ocean.

It’s not surprising to see the model in the water, as she frequently spends time in nature, with the majority of her social media consisting of beach shots and outdoor looks.

Pic credit: @ellemacpherson/Instagram

Elle Macpherson recently revealed her daily meditation practice in an interview

Elle recently advertised her newest interview with Body + Soul, an Australian media outlet, in which she discussed her daily meditation practice.

When asked how she practices mindfulness, Elle told the publication, “I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation. My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes – either guided, or in silence.”

She claimed she tries to live her life in a “perpetual flow” rather than only feeling connected during her meditation practice.

She proved how much she loves nature when asked about what she does for exercise, telling the media outlet that she loves to hike, bike, and swim so she can connect to nature and doesn’t set a schedule for herself but just goes with the flow.

Elle advertised the interview in a short video clip in which she wore a black string bikini and lifted her sweater to reveal her toned figure.

Elle is the founder of the wellness brand WelleCo

The model is the founder of WelleCo, a health company that sells products like tea, protein powders, and supplements.

In November, she revealed in an Instagram post that she starts her day with two teaspoons of WelleCo’s The Super Elixir, a green powder that comes in five different flavors and supports beauty from the inside out.

Some of the benefits include better energy levels, clear skin, and a stronger immune system for overall improved well-being. A 300g jar can be bought for $40.

Elle advertised the product in an Instagram post showing off her toned figure in a black one-piece swimsuit as she held two jars of The Super Elixir.