Elle Macpherson poses topless for magazine cover

Elle Macpherson proved why she’s always been known as “the body” after she posed for the cover of Elle France completely nude. Not only that, but the supermodel is 58 years old, proving she works hard to keep her nickname, defying her age in several pictures from the shoot.

Elle was shot by her ex-husband, fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, 78, to whom she was married for three years; the pair split up in 1989 and remain good friends to this day.

On the cover of the magazine, Elle posed topless with nothing but a straw hat covering her breasts paired with a long pink, white, and orange skirt.

She wore a delicate gold necklace and bracelet with a gold ring to match and let her trademark blonde beach waves blow free in the very strong wind. She smiled at the camera, looking somewhat shy, despite being a veteran model.

Though the background was blurred, it was clear Elle was standing on a beach, with blue water and sand noticeable in the background.

The supermodel posted the cover of the magazine to her Instagram, where it received over 8k likes, and wrote a gushing caption dedicated to her ex-husband, who shot the photos.

She wrote, “After 40 years working together my mentor and friend the brilliant @gilles_bensimon @ellefr and I have collaborated again to celebrate the joy and freedom of finding beauty and wellness within….”

She continued with a quote from August Rodin, writing, “To any artist, worthy of the name, all in nature is beautiful, because his eyes, fearlessly accepting all exterior truth, read there, as in an open book, all the inner truth.”

She later posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, featuring several more pictures from the photoshoot in which she smiled happily and showed off more of her legs and cleavage.

In the first photo, Elle was seen close up, smiling broadly, wearing the hat she had previously used to cover her chest.

The next photo was decidedly sexier, with the model donning a black, zip-up sweater that pushed up and enhanced her ample assets. She was sitting down and though they couldn’t be seen, was most likely wearing bikini bottoms underneath.

Other photos showed the supermodel running away from the camera in flowing dresses, and another showed her in simple cargo shorts and a casual orange sweater with her hair down.

She captioned the photos with a quote from Simone de Beauvoir, writing, “To be oneself, simply oneself, is so amazing and utterly unique an experience that it’s hard to convince oneself so singular a thing happens to everybody. Simone de Beauvoir, Prime of Life (1929-1944).”

She went on to thank her ex-husband Gilles, Elle France, and various stylists and makeup artists that worked on the shoot.