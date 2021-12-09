Elle MacPherson looks amazing as she suns herself in a bikini at age 57

Elle MacPherson was filmed sunning herself in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Former supermodel Elle MacPherson has wowed fans after she posted a video to her Instagram this week of herself sunbathing in a skimpy bikini.

The 57-year-old Australian model who was nicknamed The Body in the 1980s was filmed reading a book and sunning herself in the backyard of her Miami mansion.

The cameraman was her ex-husband, French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. The pair was briefly married in the 1980s after meeting at a photo shoot, and despite their split, the couple has remained friends ever since.

MacPherson shared the video to her more than 600,000 Instagram followers, leading to an instant reaction from her fans that mostly involved heart and fire emojis.

She captioned the video by writing: “@gilles_bensimon capturing me lying on the earth, grounding, re-reading some of my favorite passages from my book – Sunday afternoon chill.”

The post quickly clocked up tens of thousands of views.

Fans of Elle MacPherson loved the video

Fans and fellow industry colleagues were quick to show their appreciation as the volley of emojis featured below indicates:

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ellemacpherson/Instagram

MacPherson also showed a down-to-earth side by responding to some of her fans’ comments and questions. One fan informed the businesswoman that “to ground for real.. lose the blanket.. lay on that grass,” but Elle responded by writing, “absolutely did that too.”

Pic credit: @ellemacpherson/Instagram

A second fan asked her: “How many laps can you do in that long pool?” to which the model and businesswoman responded, “80-100 takes me an hour or so,” which sounds super-impressive.

Pic credit: @ellemacpherson/Instagram

Elle MacPherson only recently confirmed split with Andrew Wakefield

MacPherson recently confirmed that she’d split from her boyfriend, disgraced ex-doctor Andrew Wakefield, but stressed that the separation had actually happened two years ago. The pair had started dating in 2017, but there had long been rumors that the relationship was in trouble.

But just this week, a spokesperson for Elle said: “I can unequivocally confirm that the relationship between Elle and Dr. Wakefield terminated almost two years ago.”

Wakefield was struck off the medical register in 2010 after his research into autism and the MMR vaccine were found to be fraudulent.

Elle was married to Bensimon from 1986 to 1989 and remarried once again in 2013 to Jeffrey Soffer, but that marriage also fell apart in 2017.

MacPherson isn’t the only supermodel to make their name in the 1980s who’s been impressing folks on Instagram lately. Last month, Heidi Klum blew fans away when she posed pants-free on her bed; her privates were only concealed by a well-placed plate with some dessert.

Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford and her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, have been showing off their legs in matching robes, much to the delight of her fans.