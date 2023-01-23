Elle Macpherson became known as “The Body” as she rose to the top of the modeling industry in the ’80s and ’90s with a record five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers to her name.

She has proved on social media that she has no plans to slow down and has done everything possible to keep herself fit and strong. Incredibly, she is 58 years old, but you would never know it by looking at her.

Last August, in a column for Stellar Magazine, Elle reflected on what she sees as beautiful and revealed that it’s more about wellness than youth, in her opinion.

She wrote, “Beauty was associated with youth, but I had come to learn that beauty is more strongly aligned with wellness.”

Elsewhere in the article, she stated, “Ultimately, I’ve learnt that wellness is the new beautiful, health is the new wealth, kindness is the new cool and inner peace is the new success.”

She recently shared an Instagram post of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit that featured a zipper down the chest and threw on a mesh, knit black cover-up over her shoulders.

Elle Macpherson thanked her ex-husband Gilles Bensimon for making her smile

She looked absolutely glowing as she sat on a step that appeared to be somewhere close to the ocean, her smile lighting up her face. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and carried a straw hat.

As always, she kept it natural with a makeup-free face and let her blonde hair fall down her shoulders without any styling.

She added a quote by Thich Nhat Hanh that said, “Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.”

She thanked the industry-famous photographer Gilles Bensimon for the picture and for making her smile. The pair were married from 1986 to 1989, though they remain friends.

Elle is the founder of WelleCo., a wellness brand

In a previous post, Elle once again showed off her incredibly lithe figure in a white one-piece swimsuit. She stood in front of sand dunes, appearing in a golden glow as if in the desert, and drank out of a water bottle.

The bottle was from WelleCo., her very own wellness brand, and is part of the new 30 Days Welle reset program, which started on January 16.

The WelleCo. hydrator bottle is to be used as part of the program along with The Super Elixir powder. Two teaspoons of the powder are to be taken every day with water, and it supports 11 systems in the body, including “immune and digestive systems to hair, skin and nail health.”

A 300-gram bag of The Super Elixir costs $68 for subscribers or $85 for a one-time purchase and comes in four different flavors.

Also part of the 30 Days Welle reset are daily emails with affirmations, stretches, tips, and recipes.