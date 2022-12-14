Elle Macpherson showed off her famous bikini body in a black string suit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Elle Macpherson didn’t earn the nickname “The Body” for nothing, and with 5 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers under her belt, the 58-year-old doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

The stunning supermodel shared a video clip of herself as she advertised her newest interview with Body+Soul, an Australian wellness website.

She wore a skimpy black string bikini with a cozy dove gray sweater on top and when she lifted her elbows in the air, she revealed her taut abs.

Elle stood against a white stone wall with one foot up casually behind her and let her hair fall down in beach waves to add to the natural vibe of the clip.

She wore black sunglasses and failed to raise a smile, looking tres chic as she confidently looked off to the side, clearly proud of how she looked.

She advertised her interview with the wellness media outlet, writing in her caption that she tries to meditate every morning for at least 25 minutes with either a guide or in silence.

Though, she happily revealed her desire to always be in a “perpetual flow” during her day, rather than only at specific times while she meditates.

Her clip received over 27k likes, including from singer Leann Rimes, who also clicked the heart button.

Elle Macpherson revealed her extensive morning and evening routine

In the Body+Soul interview, Elle revealed some of her morning and nighttime routine, and she does some pretty unique things to stay in a healthy state.

In the morning she hydrates with filtered water and lime, takes some time outside, and does some yoga as the sun comes up. She’ll later do a “cold plunge” and follow that up with Matcha, so it’s safe to say she makes a big effort to engage in healthy morning habits.

In the evening, she spends time in the infrared sauna before doing yet another cold plunge, claiming they are great for “detoxing, immune boosting, lymphatic support and relaxation.” Before going to bed, she drinks the Sleep Welle Calming Tea.

Elle is the founder of wellness brand WelleCo.

Elle is the founder of WelleCo., a wellness brand selling vitamins, protein powders, skincare products, and other supplements for a healthy lifestyle.

One of the best sellers is The Super Elixir, which Elle claimed in the interview she takes every morning after breaking her fast.

The Super Elixir comes in 5 different flavors, including pineapple, lime, and blood orange, costing $85 for a 300g jar.

Fans of the brand can also get their hands on Elle’s Body Bundle, which costs $161.25 and features The Super Elixir in 300g, 1 kg of the Nourishing Protein in Chocolate, and 60 capsules of The Immune Elixir.