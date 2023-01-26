Elle Macpherson is well and truly in her wellness era and despite being 58 years old, the supermodel is fitter than ever and appears as if she’s aging backward Benjamin Button style.

Of course, having a nickname like “The Body” would inspire anyone to stay healthy, and she makes sure to put her age-defying physique in several social media posts, boosting her follower count.

Elle became a household name in the 80s and 90s when she achieved a record five Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers, and became one of the faces of the era of the supermodel, along with Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, and Cindy Crawford.

In her most recent Instagram post, where she boasts 675,000 followers, Elle wore a backless one-piece black swimsuit by Abysse swimwear.

On the website, it’s called the Billie swimsuit in black and retails for $240. It’s an eco-friendly brand, and according to them the suits are, “Made in California with ECONYL® regenerated nylon, given new life through repurposing ghost-fishing nets that pollute and kill their oceanic environment.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also tagged Australian photographer Jonathan Bush, who is a wellness coach and WelleCo. ambassador.

Elle looked completely peaceful with a sunrise in front of her as she knelt on the sandy beach looking out at the ocean. She had a green water bottle next to her and her hair blew back in the breeze.

Elle made sure to hit her followers with a burst of morning motivation, putting a quote in the caption that read, “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. Marcus Aurelius …..”

Elle Macpherson showed off her killer body in a white one-piece swimsuit

In another recent swimsuit shot, the supermodel showed off her lithe frame, proving why she has the nickname “The Body” in a white one-piece swimsuit a couple of weeks ago looking like a gazelle in front of sand dunes.

She took a drink from a WelleCo. hydrator bottle as she stood tall with her blonde hair blowing behind her in a refreshing-looking shot.

A white scarf blew behind her in the breeze, and she looked tanned and glowing as if she was in the desert rather than on a breezy beach.

Elle is the founder of WelleCo., a wellness brand

Elle was advertising the new 30 Days Welle reset program that started on January 16 and includes daily emails with affirmations, motivational quotes, stretches, and recipes.

Along with the hydrator bottle which is to be used, buyers only need The Super Elixir powder with two teaspoons every morning.

The Super Elixir supports 11 systems in the body, including “immune and digestive systems to hair, skin and nail health.”

It costs $68 for subscribers or $85 for a one-time purchase and comes in four different flavors.

She promoted the program for a beginning-of-the-year reset, telling followers they can start 2023 by “allowing your year to continue in the same empowering way it starts ✨⁠.”