Elle Macpherson proved why she was always known as “the body” back in the ’80s and ’90s as she showed off her incredible physique in a recent promotional shot for her wellness brand, WelleCo.

It’s not surprising that the five-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model would use her own toned frame to advertise products for her brand, being that she’s the epitome of fit and healthy.

Elle posed in a black one-piece swimsuit for a black-and-white shot against a gray background as she looked up at the sky with her eyes closed. Her blonde beach waves blew in the wind behind her as she looked like she was taking in the warmth of the sunshine above.

She kept her hands on her hips and her body long as she looked like a gazelle with incredibly fit muscles.

The photo, posted to her Instagram Stories was a celebration of sorts, as The Super Elixir, one of WelleCo.’s best-selling products was nominated for the 2023 Vogue Beauty Awards as Vogue Australia’s Best Ingestible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brand claimed they were excited to make the announcement, and wrote about its product at the top, saying it’s “Powerfully synergistic, naturally green.”

Elle Macpherson showed off her incredibly fit physique in a black swimsuit for a WelleCo. award. Pic credit: @ellemacpherson/Instagram

Elle Macpherson is the founder of WelleCo. which created The Super Elixir

The product has already won other awards, including the Woman&Home Beauty Award in 2021, and The Beauty Shortlist Wellbeing Award in 2022.

The Super Elixir comes in the form of a green powder and just two teaspoons a day added to water gives the body better all-in-one health. Its benefits include “Clearer skin, enhanced energy levels, and improved digestion and gut health.”

A 10.5 oz bag costs $68 and comes in Pineapple and Lime, Lemon and Ginger, Blood orange, or unflavored.

In a blog post on WelleCo., Dr. Simoné Laubscher Ph.D. had this to say about The Super Elixir: “Everything we do in life –– particularly anything that’s fun and a bit naughty, like say vino, eating out, late nights or chocolate –– causes inflammation.”

She continued, “And with colds and viruses seemingly working overtime, now more than ever, it becomes a no-brainer to have that strong foundational base.”

Elle’s brand WelleCo. offers other products like The Skin Elixir and The Collagen Elixir

Elle’s brand offers more than just The Super Elixir, of course, selling several different supplements and even a water bottle.

Another one of the best-sellers is The Real Beauty pack which contains The Skin Elixir and The Collagen Elixir.

The two products together give the skin a hydrating glow, while also promoting firmness and elasticity of the face.

The bundle costs $96.72, discounted from $119 if you buy the two products separately.

Keep an eye on Elle’s Instagram and the WelleCo. website as they are frequently offering new products and 30-day challenges.