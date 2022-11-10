Elle King arrived at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors in February 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Elle King looked gorgeous as she attended the week’s 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

The Ex’s and Oh’s singer and Catfish presenter wore a bronze dress with a bodycon fit and exaggerated shoulders by Australian fashion designer Alex Perry, showing off her curvy figure.

She paired her metallic look with a gold clutch bag from Cult Gaia and gold platform heels by Loeffler Randall and accessorized her outfit with jewelry by David Yurman.

The 33-year-old country star wore her long blonde hair down and kept her neckline free from jewelry, letting her tattoos stand out.

She wore glamorous makeup, including thick, fluttering eyelashes.

Elle was joined on the red carpet by many other stars, including Jessie James Decker and Katy Perry.

Elle King attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards. Pic credit: ABC

Elle King poses with Monster on the set of her new video

Elle has recently released the single Try Jesus from her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife.

She filmed a fun video to go along with the country track, where we see her singing, dancing, and dressing up as a range of her ex-boyfriends as they cause chaos in a grocery store.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elle wears a white Henley top with a fringed leather waistcoat, jeans, and a leopard print cowboy hat as she attempts to find “Jesus” in the Dollar Mart Plus store.

Monster Energy Drinks sponsor the video, and we see the drinks popping up a few times during the song. Elle even posed for a photo while sipping on a can as she rode a mechanical horse outside the store.

She shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it, “Riding into the week like 🤠 @monsterenergy.”

Elle King releases her new album on pre-order

Elle’s latest album, Come Get Your Wife, was released for pre-order at the end of October. It’s the singer’s first full country album, and she excitedly explained the inspiration for the title on Instagram, along with the album artwork, which shows her standing in front of a trailer while wearing a glamorous outfit.

She wrote, “Remember that one time I was beating some a**hole at a game and he yelled, “Come get your wife!” to my partner!?!? And I’m not even married! Lol. Thanks for the album title, babe 😉 Each track comes from influences of all genres, and I now know country music is where I belong.”