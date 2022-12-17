Elle Fanning is stunning in black for Babylon as she makes her red carpet debut with her older boyfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Elle Fanning looked stunning in a black dress for the Babylon premiere, but it wasn’t only her fabulous fashion sense that got people talking.

Elle made a rare red carpet appearance with her longtime boyfriend, Max Minghella, who appeared in the film.

The Maleficent actress, 24, has dated Max, 37, for four years after the two met on the set of a joint project, Teen Spirit.

However, the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon served as a coming out of sorts for the couple. The two haven’t walked a red carpet since the 2019 Met Gala, so the appearance signaled to many that the couple was still going strong.

Elle was magnificent as she struck a few solo poses for photographers as part of her promotional duties for the new film.

Elle’s boyfriend, along with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Olivia Wilde, starred in the soon-to-be blockbuster about old Hollywood decadence and extravagance.

Elle Fanning stuns Alexander McQueen at Los Angeles Babylon premiere

Elle looked elegant in a vintage Alexander McQueen gown, striking a few solo poses in the ensemble. The black dress had asymmetrical sleeves and a long hem that flared outward, adding extra drama.

Elle’s makeup was simple, with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, and a pop of color thanks to a berry lip stain.

She donned a neutral manicure, a beautiful emerald ring, layered silver bracelets, and allowed her neckline to stay bare.

Elle’s long blonde tresses cascaded past her shoulders with perfectly curled ends.

Elle Fanning stuns on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Max later joined his woman, rocking a pinstripe black suit while posing for cameras.

Fans might see more of Elle, as the Los Angeles Babylon premiere was only the first of many red-carpet events for the movie.

Elle Fanning becomes face of Paco Rabanne FAME

Paco Rabanne launched a new fragrance in September called FAME, a scent with youthful and energetic properties.

Accordingly, the brand selected Elle to serve as the face of the fragrance.

Elle has settled into her role as a product ambassador, sharing advertisements for the perfume on her Instagram page. Elle struck a pose with the chic yet modern perfume model, pouting her lips with Parisian architecture in the background.

She rolled around on the ground with the iconic song Fame playing in the background.

One caption posted by Elle read, “The very essence of @pacorabanne feminity. FAME in a bottle #Claimyourfame #FamebyPacoRabanne.”