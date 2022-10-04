Elle Fanning shows off abs in Britney Spears inspired costume

Elle Fanning’s green eyes sparkle with a metallic eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

American actress Elle Fanning left everyone with their jaws on the floor by wearing an iconic costume.

Halloween is only a couple of weeks away, but many are already eager to dress up and go knocking on doors for some candy.

It’s not any different for celebrities, with Doja Cat recently giving off some spooky vibes with an apparent facial injury that she used as part of her makeup.

On the other hand, Fanning attended a very fun Halloween party and chose to channel the iconic performance Britney Spears gave more than 20 years ago at the MTV Music Awards.

She put on almost an exact replica of the costume, starting with a busty green top with rhinestones and a shiny blue pair of shorts with dangling charms and a piece of blue and purple fabric going down her back.

For shoewear, she opted for some thigh-high sparkly diamond boots, which made her legs look miles long.

Elle Fanning stuns in green rhinestones top

The child star accessorized by wearing a headset microphone and a fake but realistic-looking snake around her shoulders.

She completed this look by putting on some gold jewelry and adding a metallic eyeshadow on her eyelids and a soft blush. Her blonde hair was curled and voluminous.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fanning received comments from Paris Hilton and The 5th Wave star, Chloë Grace Moretz.

She posted some pictures from her night out on Instagram, which has 6 million followers, and captioned the post, “Ghosts of Halloween past.” As well as tagging some people that were present that night.

Elle Fanning talks about her career

Elle Fanning is now a gorgeous 24-year-old actress, but most people might not know that she has been acting pretty much her entire life.

Everything started before she turned three years old by playing the younger version of her older sister Dakota Fanning’s character in a miniseries titled Taken. When Fanning turned four, she obtained her first role independent from her sister in the comedy Daddy Day Care.

She is very recognized for films like Maleficent next to Angelina Jolie, where she played the part of Princess Aurora, or in the historical comedy series The Great, which led her to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2021.

But Fanning opened up to W Magazine about being labeled as a child actress by saying, “It’s maybe not so much about the child actor label. As an actor in general, no matter what age, people want to put you in a box and describe the types of roles you should be doing or what you’re capable of. […] But that really fueled my fire because I would always try to make the daring choice, to challenge myself and really push the boundaries.”