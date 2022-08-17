Elle Fanning bares midriff in a pink bikini top and trucker hat for Paris Hilton vibes

Elle Fanning perfectly embodied Paris Hilton for a magazine shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/Admedia

Elle Fanning is a woman of many talents, and now she can add being a Paris Hilton doppelgänger to the list.

The 24-year-old Maleficent and The Girl From Plainville actress, and younger sister to star Dakota Fanning, got in touch with her fun side as she perfectly embodied the hotel heiress’ Simple Life days.

Sharing snaps from her shoot for W magazine’s third annual TV portfolio, Elle had fans doing double takes as she dressed exactly as Paris did in the reality show, which also starred Paris’ longtime friend Nicole Richie.

Showing off her rail-thin frame, Elle sported hip-length blonde locks underneath a pink-and-white trucker hat.

Paris’ infamous opaque and angular shades from her time on the show covered Elle’s eyes while a simple chain necklace hung at her sternum.

Elle gripped a stuffed chihuahua toy in one hand while the other tucked inside a pocket of her one-shouldered wader pants, the bottoms having been rolled up past her ankles to display some silver heels that appeared to be nearly sinking into the grassy area around her.

To finish off the look, Elle made sure to leave her bare midriff in full view while putting on an itty bitty pink bikini top as her upper torso garment.

Elle captioned the shots, “Chose to dress as THE ICONIC [Paris Hilton] in The Simple Life for W’s TV portfolio.”

Paris Hilton responds to Elle Fanning’s look-alike post

The snaps drew tons of responses from fans everywhere, but it was Paris Hilton’s personal replies to the post that may have left Elle feeling most excited.

Taking to her own Instagram stories section, Paris re-posted the snaps with words of encouragement and excitement for the young actress.

“Aw, Loves It,” she penned underneath Elle’s first snap, before tagging the actress and adding her famous line, “That’s Hot!”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

In her second story, Paris posted a montage of her, Nicole, and Elle at the top of the screen with a quote from Elle’s interview underneath it.

“This made my day. Thank you,” Paris wrote in her caption to the interview snapshot. “I am so touched by your kind words & these iconic photos of you,” she continued, adding, “You are such a brilliant actress and I’m blown away by your talent.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Elle Fanning talks about her role in The Great

In an interview this July with Harper’s Bazaar, Elle talked about her role in the series The Great, which also stars X-Men alum, Nicholas Hoult.

“The set is honestly probably even more fun than you even think it is,” Elle told the magazine about her time filming.

“We just have become such a family; I genuinely love them with all my heart. And then when you add in the humor of the show, it’s inevitable you’re just going to be laughing nonstop. Wait until you see the blooper reel,” she joked.

“It was the writing that drew me in, because it’s so rare, honestly, to read something that really is this well written,” Elle continued, saying that prior to starting filming, she had gotten the script before the movie The Favourite came out.

“…it’s very much the same tone and sensibility,” she said of Australian playwright Tony McNamara’s film as compared to his writing on The Great.

“The comedic element was a challenge – I hadn’t flexed that muscle before – but I just wanted to live in that tone he created. Every script I read now has to compare to one of Tony’s. He has set an impossibly high bar!” she said.