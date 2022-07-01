Elizabeth Olsen unsure if she’s returning to Marvel Universe

Elizabeth Olsen at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Elizabeth Olsen, known for her role as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Cinematic Universe, isn’t sure if she’ll be back for any more appearances as the magical Avengers superhero.

She recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she commented about the potential fate of her character, suggesting she has “no idea” whether she’ll return to the role in any capacity.

However, Olsen still seems open to portraying the popular character she’s become known for on the big screen and in Disney Plus’ spinoff, WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen comments on her return to Marvel Universe

This past Wednesday, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress Elizabeth Olsen was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show. Naturally, the topic of her appearance in Marvel movies and shows came up.

Fallon brought up the success of her most recent role as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Olsen confessed she still hasn’t seen.

However, it wasn’t a matter of not wanting to see herself on the screen, but rather that she had a cold when the premiere arrived, so she didn’t attend the big event to see it.

Instead, Marvel sent a screener copy her way to watch, but it has her name and the time and date continuously on the screen as a watermark to prevent her from illegally distributing it.

Olsen said she just couldn’t watch it that way with the weird watermark, so she hasn’t officially seen her latest performance. However, she plans to watch it streaming at some point to evaluate her performance.

As far as returning for another project as her Avengers character, Olsen said she hopes she’ll be back again.

“I hope so. They don’t tell me anything about my fate,” she said, adding, “I should come back, but I really don’t know.”

Fallon was supportive of that notion, saying she should come back and the audience also seemed to fully approve of that idea.

So far, Olsen’s appeared in six different Marvel movies as Wanda Maximoff, beginning with a post-credits scene alongside her superhero brother, Quicksilver, in Captain America: Winter Soldier.

She then had a more extensive role in Avengers: Age of Ultron before returning for films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The popularity of her Avengers character and superhero love interest, Vision, brought about a spinoff called WandaVision to Disney Plus. The show brought a different vibe than previous MCU content, garnering awards for Olsen, her co-star Paul Bettany, and the series.

She then appeared in the wildly successful Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Oscar-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed over $950 million worldwide.

Olsen wrote a children’s book with husband

During her time on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Olsen also spoke about the children’s book that she and her husband, Robbie Arnett, wrote during the pandemic. It’s called Hattie Harmony Worry Detective.

“We were already planning to write children’s books pre-pandemic, and it made sense to write one about children’s mental wellness, or really just dealing with worries and anxieties for kids, and teaching them emotional language for the first time,” she shared.

She explained that the main character, Hattie Harmony, is a cat detective who goes to Wildwood Elementary school and helps her friends identify their worries. After determining what’s worrying them, Hattie gives them tools to deal with their worries.

The book, which Marissa Valdez illustrated, is available on Amazon in hardcover format for $14.99 or in Kindle e-book format for $10.99.

While there’s no word yet on whether viewers will see Elizabeth Olsen reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff for the MCU, she will be popping up again soon. Olsen will appear in the series Love and Death as Candy Montgomery, with the miniseries currently in post-production.