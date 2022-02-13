Elizabeth Hurley wishes fans a ‘Happy weekend’ in white bikini with gold chains

Elizabeth Hurley maintains her figure without strict dieting. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Elizabeth Hurley shows off her mind-blowing physique in a new video this weekend. The 56-year-old actress put her sensational toned abs on display in a tiny white bikini with a gold chain link.

Last week, Liz Hurley modeled one of her swimwear — a yellow string bikini as she continued her “pretend vacation.”

The actress also revealed when she had her last holiday in the first in a series of swimwear snaps over the week.

“NOT complaining, but my last holiday seems like a lifetime ago- just before the first lockdown. I’m going on a pretend vacation and shall live vicariously through my phone for a few days ❤️,” she wrote in the caption of the stunning photo.

Elizabeth Hurley wishes her followers a happy weekend in a white bikini

The stunning actress treated her Instagram followers to another bikini snap as she wished them a “Happy weekend” in the caption.

The swimwear snap appears to be another photo from her “pretend vacation” as she recovers from an ankle injury.

The Austin Powers actress debuted the sultry bikini in November, revealing it is from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

“Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white- say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini #elizabethhurleybeach 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻” she wrote in the caption.

Liz Hurley is still recovering from a sprained ankle

The Royals actress won’t be taking any new bikini photos or shooting movies anytime soon. Hurley was photographed in London wearing an orthopedic boot due to her injury.

Elizabeth revealed in December that she sprained her ankle on her last day in the Caribbean, where she had been filming a Netflix movie Christmas in the Caribbean.

In January, she revealed that she is still suffering from the injury in an Instagram post, writing the following in the caption.

“Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself 🤷🏻‍♀️”

While she won’t be able to stick to her fitness routine, her clean eating will help her stay in shape.

“I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives,” Elizabeth told The Cut. “When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.”

In the same interview, she revealed she doesn’t have a strenuous workout routine but stays active, such as yoga and long walks with her dogs.