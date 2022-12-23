Elizabeth Hurley takes aim at British Airways after she was left ‘stranded’ in Antigua

Elizabeth Hurley slammed British Airways after they left her “stranded” at an Antigua airport. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/LandmarkMedia

On Tuesday, Elizabeth Hurley vented about a terrible experience she had while traveling with British Airways. The 57-year-old actress warned her fans against flying after she was reportedly left “stranded” in Antigua for 12 hours.

She documented her journey on social media, first posting about the situation in the early morning hours of Tuesday. In the post, she confirmed she was “stranded” at Antigua’s airport after her plane was delayed 20 hours.

Hurley also claimed that she had no food or water during the long period of waiting. The airport also reportedly did not offer a taxi service or a hotel stay despite the significant delay.

About an hour later, she posted again stating that she was still stuck at the airport and still without food, water, or a hotel. Hurley took aim at British Airways, calling their service “dodgy.”

Nearly four hours later, she shared a final update on the situation. After still hearing and receiving nothing from British Airways, she explained that she found a taxi herself to “escape” the airport.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hurley revealed that it was a total of 12 hours in which she was stuck without food or water. She also tagged British Airways in the post, sarcastically commenting on the airline’s “extraordinary service.”

British Airways responded to Elizabeth Hurley’s complaint

Although British Airways allegedly didn’t offer Hurley any service, they did respond to each of her updates about her situation in the airport. Shortly after Hurley’s first post, they replied with a message stating that technical issues delayed their flights and that they were working to resolve the issue.

Pic credit: @ElizabethHurley/@British_Airways/Twitter

After Hurley posted again to indicate she was still stranded, British Airways responded to her post a second time within minutes. The airport responded with two separate comments attempting to assist Hurley.

In the first comment, they apologized for the delay and stated that the airport would do everything it could to assist Hurley despite the less-than-ideal situation.

Pic credit: @ElizabethHurley/@British_Airways/Twitter

In the second post, while not offering a voucher for a hotel stay, taxi service, or food, British Airways suggested that they would reimburse her for later any expenses she incurred as a result of the delay.

Pic credit: @British_Airways/Twitter

After Hurley’s final post, British Airways responded a final time, asking her to privately DM them about the incident so they could investigate it further.

Pic credit: @ElizabethHurley/@British_Airways/Twitter

After venting about the situation on Tuesday, Hurley provided no further updates about the incident.

Why was Hurley’s flight delayed?

Hurley was far from the only flyer who was left stranded or had a journey delayed. On Tuesday, thousands of passengers across multiple countries were hit by significant delays.

The cause was an IT issue that arose within the Airway’s flight planning software. This technical error resulted in the software needing to be upgraded before the Airway could continue long-haul flights.

The delays started on Monday night and stretched into Tuesday, as well. The most impacted flights were flights to or from the U.S., UK, Canada, and Mexico.

Given that the holidays are right around the corner, the delays caused some chaos as thousands faced disruptions in their plans. However, according to Simple Flying, British Airways doesn’t have plans to compensate the thousands who experienced delays.

A representative allegedly told the news site that only those whose flights were canceled will be compensated, but not those whose flights were delayed.