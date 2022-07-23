Elizabeth Hurley stuns sunkissed in bikini while sipping champagne

Elizabeth Hurley close up. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning as she treats herself to a glass of champagne and shows off her sensational figure in a bikini.

The actress and model, 57, continues to make headlines for looking closer to 40, and a photo shared ahead of the weekend reminded fans that Liz is blessed from above.

Elizabeth was featured on her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand’s Instagram, with the post promoting her trendy swimwear and celebrating summer. Given that Hurley celebrated the U.K.’s blistering heatwave while bikini-clad last week, it’s safe to say that she loves the sun.

The shot, a throwback, showed the Austin Powers star on vacation and posing from a wooden deck leading down to ocean waters.

Facing a palm-fringed beach, Liz sizzled in a feminine and mint green bikini with defined cups and a bust detail, leaning slightly back as she rested on one arm and using the other to sip a glass of champagne she was holding.

Also wearing shades, the ex to Hugh Grant closed her eyes, soaking up the sun and letting her brand do the talking. “Raise a glass to bikini season with @elizabethhurley1,” a caption read.

It’s been bikini action galore for Liz this past week. Last Monday and Tuesday, the U.K. experienced its hottest day on record – temperatures topped 104 degrees and the country basically ground to a halt.

Elizabeth Hurley wows in bikini during heatwave

While many stayed indoors, Liz posted outdoor action. Modeling a yellow string bikini and stylish hat as she hung around the terrace of her backyard, Liz shouted out the weather and how to stay safe, also dropping her favorite sunscreen brand.

“Hat and SPF,” she wrote, tagging Elizabeth Hurley Beach, plus skincare giant Clinique.

Elizabeth caused buzz with the Clinique shout-out – she’s been signed to rival brand Estee Lauder since the 1990s.

Elizabeth Hurley lucks out with skincare perks

Fronting a brand means getting stuff for free.

“I think I’ve been lucky because I’ve been with the company for 24 years so I’ve had really good products at my fingertips — and I use a lot of them,” Liz told Yahoo Lifestyle in 2019.

She continued, “My most favorite product of all has always been Advanced Night Repair which is a serum that I was given my first bottle of when I first joined the company in 1995, and I’ve used it religiously twice a day ever since.”