Elizabeth Hurley shined brightly in a white jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Eric Best/Landmark Media

Elizabeth Hurley looked heavenly in white last week.

The English actress and model posed for a series of photos in a stunning satin jumpsuit. The flattering fit almost blends into the cozy white couch Elizabeth sat on.

Elizabeth wore her hair parted to the side and down in the first photo, with part tucked behind her ear on one side.

She had on a thick gold chain with silver flower embellishments around her neck.

Elizabeth kept it simple with nude nail polish and a blush lip to offset her slightly more dramatic eye makeup.

The Bedazzled star knows it is all about balance, even when it comes to fashion. Elizabeth recently stunned in a lacy black dress before posting the photos of herself in the sleek white jumpsuit.

Elizabeth Hurley wows in a white Karen Miller piece

The fitted jumpsuit featured a deep v-neck. The white tank top vest had two shiny gold buttons in the front.

Elizabeth wore matching flowy pants and looked almost bridal-like in some of the shots.

The actress went barefoot in some of the photos. For others, she donned a pair of simple strappy gold heels with the jumpsuit.

The wide-legged jumpsuit is from the clothing brand Karen Miller, a luxury brand followed by many celebrities and Bravo favorites like Sonja Morgan and Mercedes Javid.

The upscale women’s clothing line makes everything from elegant winter coats to brightly colored cocktail dresses.

There is no doubt the famous model looks gorgeous in everything she wears, from jumpsuits to bathing suits.

Elizabeth Hurley’s models bikini line

Elizabeth enjoys fashion, but she is especially interested in swim and beachwear.

She models and designs for her own bikini line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The mom-of-one also sells resort wear, such as sarongs and flowy dresses on the site alongside bathing suits. She created a kids’ bathing suit collection as part of her luxury line as well.

The website even features a small line of accessories that mainly consists of bright straw beach bags and embellished clutches.

The modern swim label has its own Instagram page where Elizabeth is often seen modeling new looks herself.

Whether she is looking elegant in head to toe in white or modeling a light green two-piece from her beach collection, Elizabeth is never one to shy away from the camera.