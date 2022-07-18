Elizabeth Hurley stuns in sundress for British heatwave picnic

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is braving the scorching British heatwave for a field picnic as she stuns in a sundress.

The 57-year-old actress and model updated her Instagram on Monday with sun-drenched outdoor snaps – while there’s a slight chance Liz had scheduled her post and is, in fact, sitting indoors, she made it an outdoor affair for her two million+ followers.

The U.K. is currently sweltering in record-breaking temperatures – London is due to hit 104 degrees today, although Austin Powers star Liz resides in Herefordshire, where it’s a little cooler.

All smiles in a sleeveless sundress, Liz looked stunning as she smiled for the camera in a leaf-print maxi number, showing off her toned arms and even matching the colors to her cute tote bag.

The photos showed the ex to Hugh Grant amid tall grasses as she modeled a white dress with blue and purple accents. Of course, Liz was wearing an item from her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

The gallery showed the star making her way across a grass clearing, where she was seen in flip-flops. “Into the meadows for a picnic in sunny Blighty, in my new, super light, Parrot Dress by @elizabethhurleybeach,” a caption read.

The same setting had been used just days earlier as Hurley went much skimpier in a white bikini from her popular range. Sizzling in her halterneck two-piece, the blue-eyed beauty wrote: “Chez moi this afternoon.”

Liz has somewhat of an OG status when it comes to celebrities retailing swimwear – she was around long before Kim Kardashian was retailing SKIMS and founded her brand over a decade before model Emily Ratajkowski launched her Inamorata line.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals unusual approach to maintaining figure

Easily topping lists of age-defying celebrities, Liz is no JLo regarding workouts. The star has revealed that she loathes regimented exercise, telling The Cut:

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends, I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in bikini at 57

In late June, Liz stunned fans all over again while flaunting her curves in a skimpy yellow bikini.

She also offered fans 30% off the Sunshine edit and writing: “Let the sunshine in…”