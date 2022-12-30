Elizabeth Hurley is absolutely gorgeous as she shares some BTS footage from her latest Christmas movie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Elizabeth Hurley has wowed her fans once again as she showcased her amazing figure in her most recent share.

The 57-year-old actress shared a throwback from her latest film Christmas in Paradise.

Elizabeth posted an array of fun photographs that allowed fans to take a closer look into the production of the film, which seemingly wowed fans in the best way possible, of course.

The Austin Powers star took to her Instagram with the timeless shots that she shared with her 2.4 million followers.

If Elizabeth hasn’t proved her ageless beauty enough, this collage of breathtaking shots should have done the trick by now.

In the first couple of slides, the actress shared a beautiful view with her fans as she styled in a low-cut maxi dress.

Elizabeth Hurley is gorgeous in her flashy black dress

In the first slide, Elizabeth shared a stunning selfie as she was captured from the waist up.

She wore a low-cut black dress that featured a pretty cut-out design in the middle.

The actress paired the dress with a multi-colored beach hat along with a pair of black oversized glasses.

Elizabeth smiled for the eye-catching selfie as she accessorized with all gold jewelry. She wore a snake necklace that perfectly fell in the middle of her chest. She then added a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the second slide, Elizabeth stood with her arm propped up against a Christmas garland as she shared the full-length view of the black dress.

The maxi dress featured a gold Aztec design around the waist, then eventually flared out into a sheer, pleated design. The bottom also included a long slit up one leg that accentuated her long legs.

The rest of the slides that Elizabeth shared included some of her cast members from the film, like Billy Ray Cyrus and Kelsey Grammer.

Everyone looked to be thoroughly enjoying themselves on set while together they made one fun Christmas movie.



She captioned the post, “Behind the scenes shooting Christmas in Paradise with @mrkelseygrammer @billyraycyrus @victoriaekanoye @msrmedia @lionsgate ❤️ watch it on @skytv @amazonprime @appletv 🎄🎄🎄.”

Elizabeth Hurley teams up with Karen Millen clothing

In another recent post, Elizabeth showed off her incredible modeling skills as she teamed up with Karen Millen’s clothing company for the shoot.

Karen Millen is known for their high-end clothing that is both luxurious with a stylish, modern take.

The company offers a wide variety of styles and colors that will make for a happy wardrobe.

For this particular photo shoot, Elizabeth was captured in an assortment of their high-end clothing that was featured in the latest collection.



The actress modeled in one of their full-length leather coats that featured a buckle belt in the middle.

She also sported one of their bright red suits, along with a black lacy bustier and a gorgeous white two-piece ensemble.

In a matter of seconds, Elizabeth was seen in countless fits as she executed every single one with absolute ease.

She captioned the post, “How honored and flattered I am to have been invited to be a @karen_millen ICON and follow on from the gorgeous @helenachristensen and @paulinaporizkov. The collection is beautiful and you can shop it at KarenMillen.com ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans can now shop the newest Karen Millen collection on their website along with their special 75% off holiday sale that continues until the end of the month.