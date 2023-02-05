Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a pink halterneck dress for a cause close to her heart.

The stunning actress partnered with Estee Lauder to raise awareness to help end breast cancer.

Hurley has a long history with the brand, which gave Hurley her first modeling job at the age of 29.

The 57-year-old posed on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation red carpet in a stylish shoulderless dress as she flashed a smile for the cameras.

In the Instagram post, she shared a video from Estee Lauder’s breast cancer campaign.

Hurley shared her feelings about collaborating with the brand on this crucial topic in the caption.

“I love this video- a beautiful sentiment from @esteelaudercompanies employees and partners that reaches far beyond the breast cancer community to every cancer community,” she wrote, continuing:

“As the Global Ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, I am proud to help honour and recognise all those touched by cancer on this World Cancer Day. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer #elcambassador💗💗💗.”

Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her grandmother’s breast cancer battle

In an interview with Hello, Hurley opened up about her personal reason for getting involved in breast cancer awareness.

When asked about her grandmother’s diagnosis, Hurley said a doctor found a lump on her breast at a time when she was reluctant to talk to a physician.

The actress said her grandma waited over a year to get her lump checked, and the cancer spread to her liver, and it was too late to save her life.

Hurley told the outlet she gets checked regularly and encourages other women to do the same.

Hurley collaborates with Estee Lauder every year in the breast cancer campaign, which was started by the company’s founder, Evelyn H. Lauder, over 30 years ago.

The Austin Powers actress revealed her Instagram campaign had led to two of her friends checking their breasts and finding a lump.

She said the pair of friends were diagnosed with breast cancer and have been succesfully treated.

Liz Hurley swims in an Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikini

In an Instagram video last summer, Hurley modeled one of her most stylish bikinis in an Instagram video.

In the caption, Hurley said farewell to the summer, writing, “Bye bye, Summer 2022 💗.”

With Sam Cooke’s record Summertime playing in the video, Hurley took a swim in the gorgeous bikini in a sensational promo.

She also advertised Clinique’s sunscreen, which she put on after getting out of the pool.