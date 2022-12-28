Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible as she stuns in just a white sweatshirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning as she posed in just her sweatshirt during her most recent share.

The Austin Powers actress has been making the internet buzz lately as she’s been captured wearing some rather eye-catching pieces.

Luckily, the multi-talented celeb has been keeping her fans in the loop via Instagram.

Elizabeth has shared these stellar fits on her Instagram feed, where she’s been gifting her 2.4 million followers with some aesthetically pleasing treats.

In her latest post, Elizabeth showcased her lovely curves and glowing complexion.

In the post, Elizabeth posed up against the wall as she stood with complete confidence as she directly faced the camera.

Elizabeth Hurley shows off her new Christmas present

While the actress effortlessly glowed in the picture, she expressed to her fans that she was incredibly happy with her new Christmas gift.

She rocked a Doors of Perception sweatshirt that was designed by her good friend Patrick Cox.

The bright white sweatshirt featured a variety of unique eyeball drawings that were scattered amongst the piece. The sweatshirt fell slightly past her hips as she decided to skip her pants for the shot.

Her long brown hair was parted down the middle for the photograph and fell gently down her back.

She sported a full face of makeup with smokey eyes and pink blush to her cheeks, finished with a glossy pink lip.

“Snuggling into my new Xmas pressie @doorsofperception_ibiza sweatshirt, designed by my glorious friend @thepatrickcox 💗🎄,” Elizabeth captioned the post.

Elizabeth Hurley is the global ambassador for the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Campaign

In another post, Elizabeth uploaded a memorable moment that she shared with Estee Lauder Companies.

The actress announced their collaboration and that she would be lighting the Empire State Building completely pink. Furthermore, she would be the proud ambassador for the Breast Cancer Campaign which had been celebrating its 30th Anniversary.

Elizabeth expressed her admiration for the campaign as she is a loyal advocate for breast cancer awareness.

For the special event, Elizabeth wore a glitzy two-piece suit, embellished with pink sequins.

The blazer fell below the actress’s waist while the matching pants flared out at the bottoms as she accessorized with chunky pink earrings.

Elizabeth looked breathtaking as she executed this fit with absolute ease while simultaneously promoting a good cause.

She captioned the post, “💗💗💗 Last night I had the honor of lighting the @EmpireStateBldg pink for @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign’s 30th Anniversary, inspiring NYC and our global community to help create a breast cancer-free world for all.”

“As the Global Ambassador of The Campaign. I am thrilled that we are continuing this beautiful, longstanding tradition that was started by Evelyn Lauder and recognizes everyone touched by breast cancer. #TimeToEndBreastCancer #ELCambassador,” she added.