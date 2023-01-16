Actress Elizabeth Hurley at The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Awareness event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HQB/StarMaxWorldwide

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a black minidress as she enjoys the weekend in the country.

The 57-year-old actress shared the sizzling photos with her Instagram followers as it appears that she has returned from her holiday in the Maldives.

The British stunner sent hearts racing when she danced in a bikini in the clear blue water while on vacation earlier this month.

Hurley stunned in the silky dress and added a pink feather jacket to complete the look.

She let her long brunette flow and accessorized with a small silver necklace with a heart pendant and matching drop earrings.

For glam, she went with her classic smokey eye look, pink cheek blush, and gloss for her lips. In the caption of the IG post, Hurley wrote, “Country weekend ❤️.”

She posed for three photos while sitting on a leopard print couch, giving different angles of her age-defying face.

Elizabeth Hurley opens up about skincare routine with British Vogue

In an interview with British Vogue, Hurley spoke about her skincare routine, which aids her youthful appearance.

She told the outlet that she has used Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair serum for over 20 years and applies it to her skin twice a day.

The Austin Powers actress said she switches up her moisturizer depending on the dryness of her skin.

In addition, she gets her make-up removed by using a wet wipe daily and uses a cleanser with muslin clothes every few days for a thorough face wash.

In the same interview, Hurley dished out her best beauty advice.

“You have to blend everything well. There’s a trend for putting everything on with your fingertips, which is fine but I think a couple of good brushes stand you in good stead and help blend everything in,” she shared.

Elizabeth Hurley rocks Elton John eyewear in a white bikini

Hurley looks incredible in a white bikini as she put on sunglasses from the Elton John Eyewear collection.

The Tiny Dancer singer launched the brand in 2021 and designed them himself in collaboration with Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Hurley shared the photo while she was in the South of France in September 2021 as she showed love to the British legend.

She also put on the Clinique lip gloss in the short clip, which she shared with her IG followers.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, “South of France heaven 💗 EH bikini, @clinique lipgloss & #eltonjohneyewear.”

She appears to be wearing a bikini from her label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she designs herself.