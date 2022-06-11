Elizabeth Hurley stuns in braless birthday sundress

Elizabeth Hurley close up. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is looking younger than ever as she turns another year older. The model and actress yesterday celebrated turning 57, sharing a stunning gallery of photos to her Instagram as she delighted her 2 million+ followers.

Posting all carefree and from a field, the Austin Powers star upped her summer vibes and her designer game – her yellow dress was from luxury designer Versace, who got a shout-out in the caption.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns braless for 57th birthday

Looking radiant, the blue-eyed beauty posed all smiles and from a field filled with tall grasses and flowers.

Clearly enjoying the British summer, Elizabeth showed off her slender figure and curves in a plunging and off-the-shoulder dress in bright yellow, going thigh-grazing at the length and also sheer below the waist.

Flashing her toned thighs, the swimwear designer glowed for her sun-drenched chill-out, also rocking hoop earrings and blue eyeshadow, plus a nude lip.

“Happy Birthday to meeeeeee 2022 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @versace @donatella_versace,” a caption read.

Elizabeth gained over 95,000 likes for her share. She’s also been a Jubilee headline-maker – earlier this month, and as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years on the throne, Liz marked her status as a Brit while stunning in a white bikini and throwing around a British flag blow-up from a beach. Honoring The Queen and enjoying the Bank Holiday time off Brits were granted in honor of the celebration, Hurley wrote:

“Bringing a bit of Blighty to the Caribbean on the momentous Platinum Jubilee. All hail HM Queen Elizabeth.”

Elizabeth Hurley dishes secrets on looking good

Hurley continues to fascinate fans with her Benjamin Button effect, this as she approaches 60 and looks closer to 45.

“You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness,” she told The Cut. “People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me it’s a couple of things. You need to look after your skin, that’s important.”

Elizabeth isn’t into regimented exercise, although she does do the “occasional” yoga or Pilates class, also eating healthy and opting for organic food when she can. Hurley opens her Instagram bio with a “farmer ” status – she’s big into growing her own produce.