Elizabeth Hurley stuns in blue bikini to promote Christmas movie

Elizabeth Hurley sizzled in a barely-there bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Elizabeth Hurley took holiday cheer to the next level in a barely-there blue bikini to promote her brand-new film, Christmas in the Caribbean.

The 57-year-old English actress and model stunned in the skimpy swimsuit, which showed off everything from her sculpted abs to her toned legs and everything in between.

The film, which also stars Caroline Quentin, Edoardo Costa, and Nathalie Cox, tells the story of a jilted bride (Elizabeth) who tries to make the best of her Caribbean honeymoon.

Of course, after one look at her in the tiny bikini, it should come as no surprise that she ends up getting swept off her feet during the tropical vacation.

Not to mention, she wore her hair in an effortless yet classy updo with a few pieces left out to highlight her flawless face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Another Christmas movie!” she wrote, along with details on where to watch.

Elizabeth Hurley rocked figure-flattering red dress to promote Christmas in Paradise

Elizabeth looked red-hot in a fitted dress last month while shooting the poster for Christmas in Paradise alongside fellow Hollywood stars Kelsey Grammer and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The holiday flick is the sequel to the 2021 film Father Christmas is Back, which featured many of the same actors.

The brunette beauty playfully posed with the men while flashing her luminous smile to the camera.

Always a professional, she shared all the movie deets in the caption, including all the relevant streaming services.

Now, for anyone wanting to just quickly circle right back to that blue bikini moment from earlier, get ready because Elizabeth gave her 2.4M followers an extra glimpse.

Elizabeth Hurley checked out her sculpted physique in revealing blue bikini

Elizabeth answered the prayers of many with a tantalizing Instagram Reel showing off her gorgeous figure in the now-infamous blue bikini.

The Bedazzled star struck several poses in front of a bathroom mirror as if admiring her own hotness.

She covered her eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses and let her thick tresses flow naturally over her shoulders.

“Back in a bikini ❤️,” she captioned the steamy share.

Anyone who has watched Christmas in the Caribbean knows that it’s filled with delicious, culinary-inspired scenes, and despite her toned physique, Elizabeth is certainly not one to stray away from the holiday goodness.

In her own words, “I love roast turkey, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, Christmas puddings, and mince pies. I love all of it. I mean, I’m, I’m quite greedy by nature, and we always have a rule at Christmas that no one’s allowed to be on a diet.”