Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational as she rocked a black lacy Versace dress.

The 57-year-old has proven time and time again that she knows how to pull off any type of look.

Whether it’s at red carpet events, on the cover of magazines, or simply out and about running errands – Elizabeth is considered a style icon.

The British model and actor is also no stranger to uploading sizzling snaps to her Instagram, dressed in the stylish of ensembles.

Elizabeth did just that recently with her latest post that she shared with her 2.4 million followers.

Elizabeth took to her page to pose up a storm as she looked straight into the camera with her signature pout on her face.

Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in Versace dress

In the series of snaps, Elizabeth sent temperatures soaring wearing the Versace black number.

The fabulous dress by the classic Italian brand had a plunging neckline and a frayed hem, which tastefully exposed a hint of her décolletage.

Elizabeth’s bright blue eyes were further accentuated thanks to a smokey eyeliner look, and she wore her brunette locks in soft waves.

The age-defying beauty accessorized with a chain necklace to pull the look together.

She captioned the post with simply, “Nights in @versace,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Elizabeth Hurley raising awareness for breast cancer research

It’s been a busy few months for Elizabeth, who recently reunited with Brendan Fraser to celebrate Bedazzled anniversary.

Elizabeth, who is a long-standing Global Ambassador for The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign, has also been spreading awareness for breast cancer research during October.

During an episode of the British chat show Loose Women earlier this month, Elizabeth discussed the importance of people being breast-aware and self-checking, as early detection and treatment can save lives.

Breast cancer awareness is near and dear to Elizabeth – she shared that her own grandmother died of breast cancer when there was a lack of awareness around the disease 27 years ago.

This is something she says continues to inspire her to self-check today, The Independent reports.

She explained, “Back then, I’d just recently lost my grandmother to breast cancer and at that time nobody talked about it. There was no pink ribbon or awareness month. My grandmother didn’t go to the doctor because she was scared and embarrassed, so it was quite progressed.”

Elizabeth added that “early detections save lives” and also revealed she was gifted a mammogram for her 40th birthday.

“I won’t give up [with the campaign] until we are out of business – which will be when women stop dying,’ Elizabeth concluded.