Elizabeth Hurley stuns in bikini for career announcement

Elizabeth Hurley poses smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Elizabeth Hurley is flaunting her bombshell bikini body as she announces her career is on the up. The 56-year-old actress and model was lounging around in a super-tiny bikini in her Tuesday Instagram share, showing the 20-somethings they can shove it and confirming she’s been busy shooting a movie.

Posting for her army of followers, the Austin Powers star put her world-famous figure on show in a minuscule two-piece, wowing the camera as she lay on a couch and looked decades younger than her years.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in bikini at 56

Hurley, followed by 2.3 million, posed, sending out a piercing, blue-eyed gaze as she rocked swimwear to match her peepers. The ex to Hugh Grant highlighted her flat stomach and super-slim waist via her banded turquoise bikini bottoms, also going skimpy up top as she wore a halterneck top.

The British beauty sizzled amid citrus-colored cushions, rocking warming blush, and dramatic dark eye makeup, showing off her assets tastefully.

Elizabeth, who keeps her captions short and sweet, did just this, writing: “Filming on a sunny island has its pros #newmovie #fatherchristmasisback…again 😘.”

Fans left the star over 80,000 likes in six hours.

Elizabeth was, of course, modeling swimwear from her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, a brand that’s been going strong for over 15 years. Hurley’s brand caters to girls as young as 13, and it comes with a solid ethos from its famous founder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” Hurley writes on her website. Also boasting swimwear lines are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Elizabeth Hurley saved a starfish in a stunning photo

Hurley made bikini headlines just a few days ago as she posed while saving starfish from ocean waters.

Smiling in an eye-popping two-piece while thigh-deep in the sea, the stunner told fans: “Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea.”

Elizabeth has spent much of COVID-19 hunkered down at her Herefordshire mansion, although she put a creative spin on quarantine, taking imaginary vacations via throwbacks and promoting her swimwear line at the same time.