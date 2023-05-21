Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a white string bikini to thank Elton John and David Furnish

Actress Elizabeth Hurled stunned in a white string bikini to shout out to her pals Elton John and David Furnish.

The brunette bombshell has proven once again that age is just a number.

At age 57, Elizabeth looks just as gorgeous as she did back in her Austin Powers days.

This weekend, Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself in a white bikini, a colorful cover-up, and rocking some really nice sunglasses.

It turns out the eyewear Elizabeth was sporting was a gift from Elton and David from the singers’ collection.

“Thank you @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish for my fabulous @eltonjohneyewear 💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️,” was the caption on her IG post.

Elizabeth got a slew of responses to her stunning picture, including one from the Candle In The Wind hitmaker himself.

Elton John reacts to Elizabeth Hurley rocking his sunglasses in a bikini

In the comments section, Elton popped up to give his friends some props too.

“Darling, you look fabulous ❤️,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

According to the Elton John Eyewear website, the singer has a whole lot more than just sunglasses. In fact, there are literally hundreds of options for sunglasses and fashion-forward eyeglasses.

“So Elton. So you. So much more,” reads the website. Elton deems the collection is for those who are looking to express and stay true to themselves.

There’s no question Elton has created his own signature style, and that’s what he wants others to do too.

Elton isn’t the only entrepreneur out of him and his pal Elizabeth. The actress has her own swimwear line that she’s the perfect person to advertise it.

Elizabeth Hurley promotes Elizabeth Hurley Beach

The talented Elizabeth Hurley is more than just an amazing actress and a pretty face. Elizabeth is also a business owner launching her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line in 2005, so it really should be no surprise to anyone.

It’s a luxury line for women and young girls that focuses on “sensual fit and jet set influences.” Elizabeth’s line has everything from bikinis to one-piece swimsuits to resort wear and the perfect pool or beach day accessories.

Along with the white bikini Elizabeth wore in her IG post to thank Elton and David, Elizabeth recently got her fans excited for the summer season with a new peachy bikini from her collection.

She also promoted her Marisa bikini in green from her line when Elizabeth reflected on her time in the Maldives.

The beautiful Elizabeth Hurley showed that her pal Elton John’s eyewear collection goes with anything, and she looked fabulous doing it.