Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible in a figure-hugging gown as she posed for a black-and-white photo.

The British actress recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives and always knows how to capture a glamorous moment with her stunning looks.

In a recent photo, Hurley struck a pose in a sparkling black dress in what appears to be a ballroom.

The long-sleeve, high-neck evening gown featured a cutout in the middle of her chest for elegance with allure.

Hurley posed with one hand on her hip and the other on an iron railing as she gazed into the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the photo taken by Stockton Johnson with her 2.5 million Instagram followers and added the caption, “Come up and see me some time ❤️.”

The 57-year-old was glammed by celebrity makeup artist Mary Greenwell and had her luscious brunette hair styled in soft waves by hairstylist Cyril Laloue.

Elizabeth Hurley stays in shape without a gym

They are no clips of Hurley in the gym lifting weights or running on a treadmill on her social media. She revealed how she keeps in tip-top shape without a gym membership.

In an interview with Woman’s Health Magazine, Hurley opened up about how she opts for an active lifestyle rather than traditional workouts.

“I don’t really do any set exercise, per se, because I prefer to get my exercise from doing something than being in the gym,” Hurley said.

The Christmas in the Caribbean star works a sweat by doing household chores such as gardening, raking leaves, and logging.

She told the publication that she keeps up her yardwork work all year round and gets a sense of satisfaction from keeping her garden in pristine condition.

“I’d rather do housework than go to the gym,” she said, continuing: “I’d rather scrub a mirror—it does just as much.”

As for her diet, Hurley keeps away from processed food and primarily eats whole grains, vegetables, fish, grilled chicken, or other healthy sources of lean meat.

Elizabeth Hurley models her Celestial Bikini

Hurley recently modeled a gorgeous white bikini from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

She shared three photos with different filters on her Instagram page.

“One Celestial bikini- three filters ❤️😘,” she wrote in the caption of the photo in which she gazes into the distance for a pose.

The two-piece swimwear is made from Italian lycra and is connected in the front with a stylish gold chain link.

It features adjustable strings at the neck and back for a body-sculpting fit. It currently retails at $88 on the website.

Hurley launched the eponymous beachwear line in 2005 and frequently modeled different swimsuits from pieces that she designs herself.

The brand also offers stylish resort-wear dresses and accessories.