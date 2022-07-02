Elizabeth Hurley stuns braless on the beach

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning on sandy shores as she shows off her number one summer solution.

The British model and actress looked decades younger than her 57 years as she updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend – Liz was out to promote one of her beachy sundresses, one that “folds into nothing” in a suitcase, per the bombshell herself.

Elizabeth Hurley all set for summer in a stunning slip dress

Posting for her 2 million+ followers on Friday, Hurley showcased her trim figure and famous legs in a plunging and sleeveless leopard-print dress.

Riding the fabrics up to her thighs as she grinned from a boat amid blue ocean waters, the Austin Powers star sent out major vacay energy, clinging onto the boat’s awning before reappearing in the braless number for a more sultry beach shot.

Here, the ex to Hugh Grant flaunted her fabulous figure while seated and leaning against a tree trunk and with her feet planted in powder-fine white sands. The final photo showed the stunner ankle-deep in ocean waters and taking a gentle shorefront walk.

“At last!! We have my favourite, silk Leopard Slip Dress in stock- it folds into nothing in your suitcase and I live in it on vacation 😘😘😘 www.elizabethhurley.com,” a caption read.

Elizabeth had made headlines five days ago for a much skimpier look as she sizzled in a pale lemon bikini while showing off her age-defying body and offering fans a sweet discount. “Let the sunshine in….. 30% off our Sunshine edit, which includes all my favourite yellow pieces www.elizabethhurley.com,” she wrote, once again name-dropping her 2005-founded swimwear brand.

It’s worth noting that Hurley has been playing the celebrity-turned-swimwear designer game long before many of today’s faces were even relevant. The old-schooler is now joined by swimwear faces, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Elizabeth Hurley talks’ prancing around’ in her swimsuits

In May 2021, Liz opened up to Extra, mentioning both her brand and the pandemic.

“I have my own swimwear line. I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits,” she jokingly said. Continuing, Hurley added: “We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months… I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower.”