Elizabeth Hurley stuns at a beach resort for a new announcment

Elizabeth Hurley enjoyed another vacation in the Maldives in a stunning swimsuit.

In a new clip, Hurley put her incredible figure in a white bikini and a new robe from her swimwear line.

The gorgeous actress spent time in the luxury 5-star hotel Vakkaru Maldives, which has residences that start at $1,000 a night and go above $5,000 per night.

In the video, Hurley flashed a smile as she modeled the beach robe from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand by walking around the luxury getaway’s beach.

She gave her 2.6 million Instagram followers a view of the picturesque beach.

In the caption, she wrote, “Welcome to the glorious @vakkarumaldives 💗💗💗 wearing my new limited edition Antibes Robe 😘😘😘 available at @elizabethhurleybeach 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻.”

Hurley is wearing the Antibes Robe that comes in aqua blue and retails for $210 on the official website.

The Austin Powers star launched the eponymous beachwear line in 2005. She frequently models stylish bikinis from the brand and designs them herself.

How Elizabeth Hurley stays fit without a gym

You won’t find any clips of Hurley getting a workout in the gym because she revealed that she stays in shape in an impressively productive way.

She made the revelation in an interview with Women’s Health, telling the publication:

“I don’t really do any set exercise, per se, because I prefer to get my exercise from doing something than being in the gym,” she said.

Hurley enjoys activities such as dog walking, gardening, and logging.

She told the outlet that she does her outdoor chores regardless of the weather and gets a sense of satisfaction with her yard work.

“Not only do I feel, well, actually exhausted, but also I feel that I’ve got the leaves up, which is also a nice thing.”

With her active lifestyle, Hurley burns off calories without the need for a treadmill. “I’d rather do housework than go to the gym,” she declared.

Elizabeth Hurley celebrates her lookalike son’s 21st birthday

In an Instagram share earlier this week, Hurley celebrated her only son Damian turning 21.

She gushed about her son, who she shared with the late businessman Steve Bing.

“Since the day you were born I have always kept my powder dry and my lioness claws sharpened, and I always will. Familia supra omnia. Happy 21st ❤️,” she added in the caption.

Hurley, whose son is also an actor, shared several photos of the pair, starting with a throwback photo on a beach.

The pair looked adorable in the series of snaps, many of which Damian was just a baby.

The mother and son duo share the same facial features, including their striking blue eyes. In the third slide, she shared a heart-warming snap of the pair in a swimming pool.

Damian never met his biological father and starred in the E! series The Royals as Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein alongside his mother.

He is also a model and has worked for many giant fashion brands.