Elizabeth reunited with her Bedazzled co-star Brendan Fraser 22 years after the film was released. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Elizabeth Hurley looked ravishing in a plunging dress as she reunited with her Bedazzled co-star, Brendan Fraser.

Elizabeth has proven time and time again that she knows how to stun a crowd with her charm and beauty.

The British actress and model did just that recently when she teamed up with Brendan on the 22nd anniversary of their film, Bedazzled.

The 57-year-old brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a few throwback pics as well as a recent shot of herself and her old friend and co-star, Brendan.

“What a thrill to meet up with my old friend Brendan Fraser and see his brilliant new movie @thewhalemov,” Elizabeth captioned her share. “Brendan is one of the nicest men on earth. I have the best memories of shooting Bedazzled – a mere 22 years ago . He is superb in The Whale ❤️.”

In the second slide of her IG post, Elizabeth shared the recent photo of Brendan and herself posing together for a photo op.

Elizabeth Hurley in low-cut dress reunites with Bedazzled co-star Brendan Fraser

In the stunning photo, Elizabeth was absolutely glowing in an elegant plum and silver-colored dress with a plunging V-neckline. Elizabeth’s dress hugged her curves in all the right places, tastefully exposing a hint of her décolletage. The dress gathered at her waist with an elastic waistband, which showcased her trim waistline.

Elizabeth wore her brunette locks down and parted on the side, her signature go-to hairstyle for any event, and in loose waves that cascaded past her shoulders. The age-defying beauty opted for a neutral makeup palette which highlighted her dewy complexion and accessorized with a pair of dangle earrings to pull the look together.

Standing next to Elizabeth, Brendan sported a gray suit with a blue shirt and a matching pocket square. Along with the present-day photo, Elizabeth was sure to include some throwback pics from her and Brendan’s time together on the big screen.

Elizabeth – who played the Devil in the 2000 hit Bedazzled – posed in a film still from the movie in a dazzling red dress with glittery sequins and a gold crown as she placed one hand behind Brendan’s neck.

The third slide was the film poster from Bedazzled, in which Elizabeth posed with a snake around her neck as she held Brendan’s hand with a flaming pen. The last slide in the carousel post was another still shot from the movie featuring Elizabeth and Brendan.

Elizabeth and Brendan met up in her neck of the woods, across the pond at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, England on October 11 for the snap ahead of The Whale’s premiere on December 9, 2022.

Elizabeth Hurley’s work as a breast cancer awareness advocate

Meanwhile, Elizabeth has been spreading awareness for breast cancer research during the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month. As the Global Ambassador for Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign 2022, Elizabeth recently announced that the brand will be donating $15 million towards breast cancer research over the next five years.

Breast cancer awareness is near and dear to Elizabeth – when she lost her grandmother to the disease, she became inspired to join the cause and has been a devoted ambassador ever since.