Elizabeth Hurley pictured at The Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball at Battersea Evolution in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Elizabeth Hurley showed her stunning curves in a nude catsuit to welcome the new year.

The 57-year-old actress posed for several photos from a fun-filled New Year’s Eve party and went for an eccentric outfit.

The Royals star donned a bedazzled bodysuit that featured a plethora of gems. The sheer outfit created the illusion of a rhinestone-decorated bikini.

Hurley took to Instagram to share a photo dump from the party. She was glammed up in a dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and her trademark lipgloss.

She partied with her lookalike son Damian, and the pair posed together in more than one photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her 20-year-old son donned an embroidered tuxedo jacket, black leather pants, and a matching black shirt for a stylish and classy look.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Hurley reflected on 2022 and sent a message of hope for the new year.

“A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true ❤️❤️.”

Hurley’s ex-fiancé Shane Warne died on March 4, 2022. In reaction to his death, she paid tribute by saying: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved lionheart,” she wrote in an IG post.

The actress also dealt with an ankle injury on a film set that had her on bed rest.

However, the British actress’s acting career continued to shine in 2022 as she also starred in two festive-themed movies Christmas in Paradis and Christmas in the Caribbean.

How Elizabeth Hurley stays in shape at 57

In an interview with The Cut, Hurley admitted that she doesn’t exercise regularly. However, she told the outlet that she stays in bikini shape by being very active.

“On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home, she said, continuing:

“I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

As for her diet, the actress avoids chemicals and opts for natural food. She also prefers locally produced food when she is back home in Hertfordshire, England.

While she didn’t specify her diet, she consumes meat, vegetables, and fruits that are organic and farm made.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in GR London Paris bodysuit

The actress and model looked stunning in a GR London Paris bodysuit just before Christmas last year in a stunning photoshoot.

Hurley posed with her hands on her hip for the sizzling snap as she let her long brunette hair flow.

She was styled by Mike Adler for the sensational photoshoot.