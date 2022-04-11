Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in sexy blue bikini, holds two starfish while wading in the ocean

After a week of silence and nearly two months without any bikini shots, Elizabeth Hurley made a triumphant return to social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MarioSantoro/Admedia

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to get the internet sizzling!

The gorgeous 56-year-old actress of films such as Serving Sarah and Bedazzled got the internet going with a swimsuit post, showing off her fit physique while seemingly doing some good for planet Earth.

Showing off those infamous abs and legs, Elizabeth made a slam-dunk in her return to posting bikini pics after a two-month swimwear hiatus.

Elizabeth stunned in a sexy, bright blue bikini while at the beach

Elizabeth stole the spotlight with her most recent post to her social media account, giving fans a breath of fresh air and a hint of the summer to come as she donned a tiny blue two-piece while on what looked to be a tropical vacation.

With the aqua monotone swatches of material creating a lovely juxtaposition against the darker blue/grey of the water, Elizabeth was a vision in the chain-link embellished swim bottoms and matching, figure-hugging bikini top.

The actress gave a nearly-full-frontal view of her body, standing thigh-deep in the ocean while facing the camera and holding up two large, orange starfish in both of her hands.

Captioning the two-pic series with “Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Elizabeth not only brought the wow factor back to Instagram but also displayed her penchant for helping the animals.

Fans had mixed feelings about Elizabeth’s recent post

Despite the lengthy gap between bikini posts, with her more recent risque post being an emotional tribute to the late Partick Demarchelier, Elizabeth had many of her fans giving collective rounds of proverbial applause for the star’s snaps.

“Gorgeous ❤️🔥” shared one enthused follower, with others penning similar tributes to the actress, saying, “You are a star in my heart,” and “Will you rescue me?!? 😍”

While many fans supported the actress’s bikini body, others couldn’t help but mention the starfish that she was holding in both hands.

“You must not take them out of the water,” one person chastised the star.

Another follower questioned the meaning behind the animals, asking, “And the relevance of the star fish is?”

Someone else criticized the actress for taking the starfish out of the water, writing, “They are extremely delicate and most likely won’t survive once you take them out of the sea and manipulate them… Google it 😞.”

Regardless of her fans’ feelings about the new post, Elizabeth certainly got the internet abuzz and appeared to be fully healed from the ankle injury she sustained while filming her most recent movie a few months ago.