Elizabeth Hurley shows off ‘favorite’ bikini with bounce

Elizabeth Hurley is going bouncy in a skimpy chain bikini she’s crowned her “favorite.”

The British model and actress, fresh from turning 57, looked closer to 40 as she dazzled fans in her pre-weekend Instagram share, one posted for her 2 million+ followers and shouting out her swimwear line.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in bikini at 57

Looking flawless while name-dropping Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the ex to Hugh Grant was filmed twirling around outdoors and by lush greenery.

Flaunting her phenomenal curves and toned abs, the blue-eyed beauty bounced around in a plunging black and halter bikini with gold chain detailing, even affording a view of her peachy rear.

“This is my favorite ebony bikini,” Liz told fans, adding: “It’s 30% off this weekend only. Catch it whilst you can.”

Hurley clocked over 180,000 views in just two hours.

Elizabeth’s swimwear brand was founded back in 2005 and caters to girls as young as 13. Hurley was also one of the first celebrities to launch a successful swimwear line, something that’s becoming a bit of a standard as A-Listers, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, run full-blown swim brands.

As to how she looks so good for her age, Hurley has opened up.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals secrets to jaw-dropping looks

In 2017, the bikini bombshell opened up to The Cut, revealing one health trend she follows. “I often put apple cider vinegar in my hot water. It tastes disgusting. I can’t face it every day, so I’ll put it in my hot water maybe every other day. It’s good for your metabolism,” she said. Liz, however, has no time for regimented workouts, instead choosing a bit of everything as she keeps her body in tip-top shape.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home,” she added, continuing: “I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises.”

Hurley is also big into growing her own produce. The Austin Powers star now finds herself topping lists of celebrities who’ve aged well, rubbing shoulders with the likes of sitcom star Jennifer Aniston and Oscar winner Halle Berry.