Elizabeth Hurley shows off amazing legs in braless sundress for ‘Puppy Love’

Elizabeth continues to impress with her physique at 57 years old. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Elizabeth Hurley shared her love of puppies and a glimpse of her shapely legs.

The British actress and model may be 57 years old, but her age-defying physique says otherwise.

Elizabeth recently took to social media to share a video of herself cuddling with an adorable litter of puppies which she captioned, “Puppy love forever ❤️.”

The face of Estee Lauder set the video to Puppy Love by Donny Osmond. In the Instagram Reel, Elizabeth donned a gorgeous, white, ankle-length sundress with a floral pattern.

Sitting atop leopard-print pillows on the lush green grass with a pink rose bush in bloom acting as the backdrop, Elizabeth set her long, incredibly toned legs free for the video, with one tucked under the other, continuing to prove that age is just a number.

The beachwear designer opted to go braless for the video, showing off her ample décolletage and the dress’s plunging yet dainty, looped neckline. Elizabeth kept her accessories minimal, opting only to wear a delicate necklace, and went barefoot in the grass.

Elizabeth Hurley goes braless in sundress as she shares ‘Puppy Love’

The Austin Powers actress wore her chestnut-colored hair down with loose waves and kept her makeup natural-looking, wearing a light pink lipstick to accentuate her famously plump pout.

Many of Elizabeth’s 2.4 million Instagram followers doted on her post, which received over 53,000 Likes and plenty of comments.

“The only thing cuter than puppies, is Liz Hurley playing with puppies,” read one comment from a fan.

Another adoring fan noted, “Luckiest puppies in the world,” while another echoed the sentiment with their comment, “Lucky pups.”

Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

More similar comments from her fans read, “It’s a dogs life,” and another fan commented, “What’s not to like about this.”

Noting how incredible Elizabeth looks at 57 years young, another fan penned, “You look amazing for your age.”

Elizabeth says the key to staying in shape is being ‘super active’

When the English beauty isn’t showcasing her sensational bikini body on social media, the mom to look-alike model son Damian Hurley stays busy with her multitude of business ventures and keeping her body in tip-top shape.

Speaking with Access Hollywood in 2020, Elizabeth shared how she maintains her jaw-dropping curves.

“If you like food like I like food, you just have to be super active,” Elizabeth shared. The British bombshell, who makes it look easy, added that she doesn’t necessarily exercise but simply stays active “just doing stuff.”