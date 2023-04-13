Elizabeth Hurley seemed to be enjoying her downtime away from the movie sets as she soaked up the sun in the Maldives.

The 57-year-old star of hits such as Bedazzled and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me showed off her incredible physique while soaking up the rays in her tropical paradise.

Wearing a gorgeous white bikini, Elizabeth looked amazing as she posed with her thumb tucked into the top of her white bikini bottoms.

While the star often seems to enjoy wearing what has become her swimwear staple, another white bikini with chain links around the bust and waist, Elizabeth proved that it’s not the only suit she owns with her recent shots.

The snow-hued ensemble sported wide straps on top that appeared to wrap behind her neck in a halter style.

The bottom half started just below her navel and helped highlight her toned abs and legs.

Elizabeth Hurley shows off her Maldives swim style

Elizabeth added glamour to the snap by rocking impeccable makeup on her face, coloring her lips with a light pink gloss, adding sweeps of tasteful blush to her cheeks, and enhancing her eyes with mascara and shadow.

A straw sunhat sat on top of her head to provide extra shade from the sun and her brown hair cascaded down around her shoulders.

Gold hoops hung from her earlobes but the rest of her remained unadorned with jewelry for a classy, uncluttered vibe.

A pink linen shirt with rolled sleeves was worn over her back with the front open to show off her bikini.

In the second snap, Elizabeth gave a different look at her surroundings as she propped herself on a lounge chair on what seemed to be a deck.

Beaming brightly for the lens, the actress sported a summery, pink-and-white dress with ribboned edges.

“Peachy greetings from the luscious Maldives 💗 Melissa Bikini, Monique Dress and Beach Shirt- all [at Elizabeth Hurley Beach],” she captioned the snaps, referring to her personal line of beachwear.

Elizabeth Hurley starts up her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line

Taking her obvious love of peppy swimwear to the next level, Elizabeth started up her own beach line out of her home country of England, with London being the base of the brand.

According to the About section of Elizabeth Hurley Beach, Elizabeth’s goal was to provide luxury items to those seeking a way to jazz up their ocean wardrobes.

Not just geared toward adults, the line also offers a variety of swimwear for younger girls and is made with soft lycra from Europe.

“We’ve sold a lot of bikinis since we started. We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader. Our line for young girls is adorable. I hope we can keep going from strength to strength,” Elizabeth said on her site.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she added.

The famous Celestial bikini that Elizabeth is so often seen wearing pulls up on the site in the white hue shown in many of her posts. Both the top and the bottoms cost $88 separately.

The brand also features stylish one-pieces in a range of pastels and darker hues with all manner of shapes, such as the traditional two-strapped suit to one-shouldered and asymmetrical pieces.

Prices for the one-pieces run between $154 all the way up to $200.