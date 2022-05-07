Elizabeth Hurley rolls around in weekend bikini

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is rolling around in a skimpy chain bikini for some weekend action on Instagram. The model and actress, 56, continues to turn heads for defying her age and looking closer to 40, and it was a big figure show-off as she thrilled her army of followers today.

Elizabeth updated on Saturday and for her 2 million+ followers.

Elizabeth Hurley rolls around poolside in sizzling bikini look

Flaunting her jaw-dropping body while poolside and in the sun, the ex to Hugh Grant afforded views of her waterside and distant hills setting, but eyes were likely on the Austin Powers star herself.

Showing off her toned legs and flat stomach as she modeled a tiny and black bikini with chain bust and waist detailing, Hurley sizzled while lounging around and flopping one arm into the infinity pool, seemingly enjoying the high life as she kept her location a mystery.

Liz wowed with her figure and smile, also wearing shades for a little added glam.

“When filming wraps up for the day,” she wrote. The video comes amid Netflix releasing 2015 series The Royals, although Hurley is shooting for an upcoming Christmas movie.

Elizabeth may well have been modeling a piece from her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, one seeing the celebrity-turned-designer trend championed well ahead of the Kardashians doing so. Hurley regularly models her swimwear, with fans still unable to believe she’s over 55. The bikini bombshell was still 54 when she opened up to Closer, revealing her mindset and saying:

“Well, you know — it is part of my business so I have to make an effort and try. It’s hard. I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercise. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”

Elizabeth Hurley is 100% not plant-based

“I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables,” Liz added. The British star, who owns a mansion in Herefordshire, adores growing her own produce, and tries to go organic when she can.

Liz joins the long list of celebrities over 50 who are defying their age. She joins the likes of singer Jennifer Lopez, actress Jennifer Aniston, talk show queen Kelly Ripa, plus Oscar winner Halle Berry.