Elizabeth Hurley raises $8.5 million in tight glitter dress

Elizabeth Hurley has raised $8.5 million of good cause cash while stunning in a skintight glitter dress. The 56-year-old bombshell ditched her bikinis for a glammed-up gala look this week, posting her killer figure and the good news she had to share with her 2 million+ Instagram followers.

Hurley had attended and hosted the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s annual Hot Pink Party in New York. The event was held yesterday.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in glitter dress for a good cause

Showing off a red carpet moment as she dolled up and looked flawless, the Austin Powers actress looked pretty in pink, with major glitter action going on as she posed in a plunging gown.

Proving she’s the hostess with the mostess, Liz stunned in the blush pink and sequin number, one boasting a slight flared cut below the waist, plus long sleeves and a low-cut neckline.

Showing off her tiny waist, Hurley sent out a massive smile, also rocking pink blush and a mauve lip near-matching her dress. Further photos showed her giving a speech, posing with flowers, and enjoying the company for the night.

“We raised a record breaking $8.5 million last night!!! I was honoured to once again host @bcrfcure’s #HotPinkParty and help raise funds for lifesaving breast cancer research,” the swimwear designer began in her caption.

Shouting out the beauty brand she’s been fronting for decades, the ex to Hugh Grant continued:

“As Global Ambassador of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, I’m committed to helping create a breast cancer-free world for all, and scientific research is key to ending this disease. After two and a half years, it is GREAT to be back in NYC for such an amazing cause- and I got to meet one of my heroes @mspattilabelle and bop to Lady Marmalade 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻.” She closed: “At the end of a brilliant evening, I snuggled and giggled with breast cancer survivor @ann_caruso who chose my glittery hot pink dress dress #TimeToEndBreastCancer #ELCambassador.”

Elizabeth Hurley reveals touching breast cancer link

There’s a personal link for Liz, whose grandmother died from breast cancer.

Opening up to The Times, the blue-eyed beauty revealed: “At that time, there was so little written about breast cancer.” She added: “It wasn’t until I started to learn about breast cancer through Evelyn Lauder that I began to feel so angry that I hadn’t known more at the time, when perhaps I could have helped her.

Also known for supporting breast cancer awareness are stars including singer Kylie Minogue and MCU actress Angelina Jolie.