Elizabeth Hurley poses poolside in red bikini as she considers watching final season of Ozark

Elizabeth Hurley flaunts her flawless figure in a red bikini photo while having fun with her Instagram followers.

The 56-year-old actress shared the age-defying snap, wearing one of the bikinis from her swimwear line.

The red swimsuit is a string bikini designed to show off her ample assets and is attached with a gold link.

The Royals actress posed next to a pink flamingo floatie in what is likely a throwback photo.

Hurley gave her Instagram followers some insight into what she is up to in the photo’s caption.

Liz Hurley models a red string bikini in sensational photo

The actress, who is still recovering from a sprained ankle, revealed she is a fan of the Netflix hit series, Ozark.

The Christmas in the Caribbean actress confesses that she is binge-watching the latest season of Ozark, which was released this month.

“Yes, I could be in a swimming pool with a pink flamingo….. or I could be snuggled up with my doggies in Blighty, eating a Terry’s chocolate orange and about to watch the final season of Ozark….. you decide 🤔”

She recently shared another bikini photo from the Christmas in the Caribbean movie set where she picked up the injury.

In the caption, she confesses again to indulging with chocolates as she recovers.

“Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Elizabeth Hurley wants to inspire women over 50

Liz Hurley’s stunning bikini photos are more than thirst traps.

The British actress is an entrepreneur who mostly models her own swimwear, and additionally, she hopes to inspire women over 50 by showing that they don’t have to hide their bodies.

In an interview with Yahoo Life, Hurley spoke about how she uses Instagram to connect with her fans, who are primarily women.

“I’ve always had more female followers than male; I’ve always really loved that,” she explained in the interview, continuing:

“And I think women definitely like that I’m not hiding just because I’m over 50. Everybody still goes on holiday or goes to the beach or needs to swim. And I just think it’s pretty tough if women think they have to cover up because we’re not in our 20s anymore and perfect. Of course, once you’re older, you think everybody’s perfect who’s younger than you. I think people respond well to that.”