Elizabeth Hurley poses in a cheetah print bikini for her swimwear line

Elizabeth Hurley continues to enjoy her vacation in the Maldives in another stunning bikini.

The British actress posed for a series of photos in the sensational cheetah-print swimsuit.

In the first snap, the 57-year-old flashed a soft smile while gazing into the camera.

The beauty posed for a close-up selfie in the second snap, giving a closer look at the signature gold chain link bikini top from her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

She completed the Instagram share with two more enthusiast selfies for the announcement.

Hurley shared the photos with her 2.6 million Instagram followers, adding the caption, “Yay!! My favourite Cheetah Bikini is back in stock 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 www.elizabethhurley.com.”

Elizabeth Hurley’s talks diet and skincare routine

Hurley has opened up about her skincare routine that she uses for her age-defying look.

She told Women & Home via The Guardian in an interview that she keeps her skin moist by applying a lot of moisturizer.

“The one thing I swear by is moisturizer—and lots of it,” she said. “I’ll moisturize my face about six times a day and my neck about 10 times a day. Lightly dab it over your face, and it instantly makes you glow.”

Hurley, who has been an Estée Lauder spokesmodel since the ’90s, recommends their Advanced Night Repair Serum and says she uses it twice a day.

The Austin Powers star also watches what she puts in her body by keeping away from processed foods.

Junk food is known to cause skin inflammation and other issues, and it is a vital part of skincare.

Hurley sticks to homegrown produce and locally grown meat and vegetables.

“I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables,” she said in an interview with The Cut.

Elizabeth Hurley is a Karen Millen ICON

Hurley looked sensational as she modeled outfits from the clothing brand Karen Millen.

The Hollywood star wrote in the caption that she was flattered to be selected in the 2022 Icons campaign alongside Paulina Porizkova and Helena Christensen.

She shared a video wearing several elegant outfits from the premium British fashion retailer.

The beauty shared another Instagram post wearing outfits from the campaign, including a sizzling black cutout dress.

The brand was founded by Karen Millen and her partner Kevin Stanford in 1981.

The British company specializes in elegant dresses and also sells leather jackets, occasionwear, and knitwear.