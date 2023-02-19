Elizabeth Hurley modeled another robe from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The stunning actress recently modeled the tropical beach robe from her brand, which continues to expand its products.

Hurley shared three photos on her Instagram to promote the stylish robe. She flashed a smile in the first photo with her hands on her hips, a sliver of her slender leg visible through a slit in the garment.

The beauty had her hair styled in soft waves, with her locks behind her shoulder on one side and over her chest on the other.

The chic robe features several colorful feather prints all over the garment and has light fabric for a warm weather fit.

In the second snap, Hurley showed more of her legs as she posed with her back turned to the camera in the picturesque location.

The IG post garnered more than 119,000 likes from her fans, who were left impressed.

Elizabeth Hurley models the limited edition feather robe from her beachwear line

For the final photo of the Instagram carousel, she opened the robe to reveal a gorgeous white bikini from her beachwear line.

In the caption, she let her followers know where they can find her summer fashionwear, writing, “Limited edition, super floaty, Feather Robe has arrived at @elizabethhurleybeach www.elizabethhurley.com 💗💗💗💗.”

The beach-ready wrap-around robe retails for $330 on her official website and comes in a variety of sizes.

The actress is involved with the design of her swimwear and frequently markets the brand to her 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Hurley ventured into the business due to her obsession with vacation clothes and her desire to make a brand for women of any shape or size.

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to Burt Bacharach with Austin Powers throwback

Hurley went down memory lane in a tribute to the musician Burt Bacharach who died at his home at age 94 last week.

The actress shared a throwback of her role in the Austin Powers movies in a scene in which she had a romantic date with Powers on top of a double-decker bus while Bacharach sang and played the piano.

In the caption of the IG video, she wrote, “One of my happiest memories- dancing on a double decker bus in Vegas, being serenaded by Burt Bacharach. RIP ❤️.”

Bacharach had notable cameo roles in all three Austin Powers movies in the 90s.

The first movie was partly inspired by his song, The Look of Love, which prompted Mike Myers to add him to the classic films.