Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a white bikini for a huge announcement with a new photo.

The British actress is an entrepreneur and frequently models swimwear from her eponymous beachwear line.

In a new photo, Hurley debuted a new beach robe from her successful brand.

Hurley took to Instagram to announce the latest edition to her beachwear line.

In the caption, she wrote, “Lo! A wondrous new robe from @elizabethhurleybeach The Parrot Robe. V limited edition www.elizabethhurley.com 💗💗💗💗💗”

In three photos, the beauty posed in The Parrot Robe, which, as the name suggests, features designs of a parrot.

Liz Hurley poses in The Parrot Robe from Elizabeth Hurley Beach

The limited edition garment is a wrap-around robe, which can be worn in many styles that Hurley demonstrated in the photo shoot.

In the first photo, she let the robe loose, revealing her stunning One Celestial white bikini, which is also from her beachwear line.

In the second snap, she tied the robe around her waist for an elegant and sultry look.

It is currently available in small/medium and large/extra large and retails for $330 on her website.

The 57-year-old actress is known for her incredible physique, with many admirers wondering how she has stayed swimsuit ready for many decades.

Hurley previously revealed that she doesn’t work out in a gym or make time for scheduled workouts.

Instead, she stays in shape with activities such as hiking or doing yard work.

Elizabeth launched her beachwear line in 2005

Elizabeth Hurley Beach was a passion project that turned into a business for the actress.

She designs the swimwear line and is heavily involved in every part of the business.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, she explained her motivation behind creating the brand, explaining, “I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great,” she said.

She continued, “It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age.”

Elizabeth Hurley poses in a Doors of Perception sweatshirt

Hurley posed in a Doors of Perception sweatshirt and nothing else in a sizzling photo she shared on Instagram.

Her slender legs looked sensational in the IG post, which gathered over 124,000 likes.

The actress promoted the brand, which she wrote was designed by her friend, Patrick Cox. In the snap, Hurley let her brunette hair flow as she gazed into the camera.

The stylish white sweatshirt is designed with several eyes of different colors and shapes.