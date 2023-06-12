Elizabeth Hurley jumps for joy in her birthday bikini

Ringing in your 58th birthday in a skimpy bikini may seem daunting to most women, but Elizabeth Hurley did it with confidence and ease.

The British beauty may be approaching 60, but you’d never know it by the looks of her incredible body.

Elizabeth shared a photo to Instagram, clad in a beautiful string bikini as she stood in front of the ocean.

The Austin Powers actress looked overjoyed to be celebrating another trip around the sun as she threw both hands in the air with her mouth gaping open in excitement.

Elizabeth wore her signature brunette locks down in loose waves and added a pair of aviator sunglasses for her beach-day look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bedazzled star rocked her two-piece, featuring a triangle top with silver sequins and slinky bottoms to match.

“Happy Birthday to meeeee 💗💗,” read the accompanying caption.

Elizabeth Hurley lives a healthy lifestyle

The Estee Lauder spokeswoman has been rocking bikinis for decades. She can attribute her enviable physique to her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

In a post dated February 2022, Elizabeth shared that she visited the Vivamayr luxury medical health resort, where she underwent a series of services to upkeep her health and appearance.

Elizabeth looked youthful and refreshed in the photos, clad in a form-fitting hot pink zip-up top and black leggings.

In her caption, she noted, “Detox, physio, infusions and footbaths going swimmingly at @vivamayrmariawoerth #veryhungry.”

Elizabeth shares her skincare must-have

In addition to visiting health spas, Elizabeth also is diligent about her skincare routine. She shared her can’t-live-without beauty product with Yahoo Lifestyle last year.

As a representative for Estee Lauder since 1995, it’s no surprise that one of their products is at the top of Elizabeth’s must-have list.

“My most favourite product of all has always been Advanced Night Repair which is a serum that I was given my first bottle of when I first joined the company in 1995, and I’ve used it religiously twice a day ever since,” Elizabeth shared.

“I think I’ve been lucky because I’ve been with the company for 24 years, so I’ve had really good products at my fingertips — and I use a lot of them,” she added.

Elizabeth Hurley can rock one-piece swimsuits and she sells them

Elizabeth not only posts bikini photos to her personal Instagram page, but she also serves as a swimsuit model for her brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth proved that she doesn’t have to show as much skin to look marvelous. She posed in her brand’s Antibes One Piece, looking fabulous as always, in a post from June 2023.

As Elizabeth noted in her caption, “There’s something so liberating about wearing a one-piece – way less breathing in.”