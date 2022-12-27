Elizabeth Hurley looks gorgeous in a metallic plunging jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Famous/ACE Pictures

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her age-defying beauty as she slipped her famous figure into a sparkling plunging jumpsuit.

The 57-year-old looked nothing short of sensational while striking a gorgeous pose for a festive snap.

It’s safe to say that Elizabeth, whose career spans over three decades, can still set pulses racing.

The British star continues to delight her millions of adorned fans, whether it’s because of her wow-worthy figure or stellar style.

Liz took to her Instagram on Saturday to share another sizzling snap with her 2.4 million followers.

For the selfie, Elizabeth posed up a storm as she stared directly into the camera with her hands on her hips.

Elizabeth Hurley sizzles in plunging jumpsuit

Exuding elegance and style, the Austin Powers star rocked a stunning sparkling jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure.

The gorgeous jumpsuit appeared made from a metallic material with pink, yellow, purple, and green hues shining through.

With a neckline plunging to her navel, Elizabeth left her toned tummy visible in the metallic ensemble, leaving very little to the imagination.

The beauty styled her iconic chocolate locks into loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders, framing her ageless features.

For makeup, Elizabeth rocked a gorgeous dark Smokey eye, a hint of dark blue eyeshadow, and sky-high lashes.

Her cheekbones were sharp enough to cut, too, as she pouted to the camera while rocking nude lipstick on her plump pout.

Elizabeth captioned the snap, “Happy Christmas! Back in Blighty in my snazzy @grlondonparis suit and about to attack the Quality Streets.”

Elizabeth Hurley hasn’t eaten processed food for ‘100 years’

Scroll through Elizabeth’s other Instagram posts, and it’s clear she is not shy about showing off her ever-impressive figure and ageless beauty.

Liz is committed to maintaining her firm and toned body, though, as the star admitted she hasn’t eaten processed food for “100 years.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times’ magazine Style, Elizabeth revealed how she doesn’t eat sweets and rarely drinks alcohol.

She does often indulge in her all-time favorite treat, peanut butter.

“I have one spoon, then another, and I’ve emptied the jar before you know it,” she revealed.

Elizabeth also said how she “counteracts everything with vegetables.”

She explained, “one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter.“

Her fitness routine begins when she wakes up with the star doing squats first thing while brushing her teeth.

Speaking to Women’s Health, Elizabeth revealed how she then takes her dogs on a 20-minute walk to get her blood pumping.